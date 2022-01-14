Los Angeles Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Thursday's NHL play will see the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-9-5) take the ice against the Los Angeles Kings (18-13-5), starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Penguins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Kings are seventh in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 5.5

Pittsburgh and Los Angeles Stats

The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (seventh in league), and the Kings concede 2.6 (sixth).

The Kings score 2.7 goals per game (98 in 36 games), and the Penguins give up 2.5 (86 in 35).

Pittsburgh is fourth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +29.

Los Angeles is +5 overall in terms of goals this season, 16th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Penguins have scored 18 goals (on 18.0% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Kings have conceded 25 (killing off 75.2% of penalties, 26th in league).

The Penguins have conceded 8 goals while short-handed (killing off 90.7% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 16.4% of opportunities).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 35 points. He has 18 goals and 17 assists this season.

Evan Rodrigues is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) to the team.

Kris Letang's 29 points this season have come via one goal and 28 assists.

In 28 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 53 goals (1.9 goals against average) and has recorded 732 saves.

Casey DeSmith has an .888 save percentage. He has 207 saves, and has given up 26 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Drew O'Connor: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Zachary Aston-Reese: Out (Health Protocols), Danton Heinen: Out (Health Protocols), Bryan Rust: Out (COVID-19)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has totaled nine goals and 21 assists in 36 games for Los Angeles, good for 30 points.

Adrian Kempe is one of the top contributors for Los Angeles with 22 total points (0.6 per game), with 16 goals and six assists in 36 games.

Viktor Arvidsson has 20 points so far, including eight goals and 12 assists.

Jonathan Quick has played 22 games this season, conceding 52 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 605 saves and a .921 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Cal Petersen has a .904 save percentage, making 328 total saves and giving up 35 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Carl Grundstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Martin Frk: Out (Health Protocols), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.