Los Angeles Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) looks to pass against Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's NHL play will see the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-9-5) take the ice against the Los Angeles Kings (18-13-5), starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Penguins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Kings are seventh in the Western Conference.

Pittsburgh and Los Angeles Stats

  • The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (seventh in league), and the Kings concede 2.6 (sixth).
  • The Kings score 2.7 goals per game (98 in 36 games), and the Penguins give up 2.5 (86 in 35).
  • Pittsburgh is fourth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +29.
  • Los Angeles is +5 overall in terms of goals this season, 16th in the NHL.
  • On the power play, the Penguins have scored 18 goals (on 18.0% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Kings have conceded 25 (killing off 75.2% of penalties, 26th in league).
  • The Penguins have conceded 8 goals while short-handed (killing off 90.7% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 16.4% of opportunities).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 35 points. He has 18 goals and 17 assists this season.
  • Evan Rodrigues is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) to the team.
  • Kris Letang's 29 points this season have come via one goal and 28 assists.
  • In 28 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 53 goals (1.9 goals against average) and has recorded 732 saves.
  • Casey DeSmith has an .888 save percentage. He has 207 saves, and has given up 26 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Drew O'Connor: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Zachary Aston-Reese: Out (Health Protocols), Danton Heinen: Out (Health Protocols), Bryan Rust: Out (COVID-19)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar has totaled nine goals and 21 assists in 36 games for Los Angeles, good for 30 points.
  • Adrian Kempe is one of the top contributors for Los Angeles with 22 total points (0.6 per game), with 16 goals and six assists in 36 games.
  • Viktor Arvidsson has 20 points so far, including eight goals and 12 assists.
  • Jonathan Quick has played 22 games this season, conceding 52 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 605 saves and a .921 save percentage (10th-best in the league).
  • Cal Petersen has a .904 save percentage, making 328 total saves and giving up 35 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Carl Grundstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Martin Frk: Out (Health Protocols), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
