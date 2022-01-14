Los Angeles Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thursday's NHL play will see the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-9-5) take the ice against the Los Angeles Kings (18-13-5), starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Penguins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Kings are seventh in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
5.5
Pittsburgh and Los Angeles Stats
- The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (seventh in league), and the Kings concede 2.6 (sixth).
- The Kings score 2.7 goals per game (98 in 36 games), and the Penguins give up 2.5 (86 in 35).
- Pittsburgh is fourth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +29.
- Los Angeles is +5 overall in terms of goals this season, 16th in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Penguins have scored 18 goals (on 18.0% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Kings have conceded 25 (killing off 75.2% of penalties, 26th in league).
- The Penguins have conceded 8 goals while short-handed (killing off 90.7% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 16.4% of opportunities).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 35 points. He has 18 goals and 17 assists this season.
- Evan Rodrigues is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) to the team.
- Kris Letang's 29 points this season have come via one goal and 28 assists.
- In 28 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 53 goals (1.9 goals against average) and has recorded 732 saves.
- Casey DeSmith has an .888 save percentage. He has 207 saves, and has given up 26 goals (3.3 goals against average).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Drew O'Connor: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Zachary Aston-Reese: Out (Health Protocols), Danton Heinen: Out (Health Protocols), Bryan Rust: Out (COVID-19)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar has totaled nine goals and 21 assists in 36 games for Los Angeles, good for 30 points.
- Adrian Kempe is one of the top contributors for Los Angeles with 22 total points (0.6 per game), with 16 goals and six assists in 36 games.
- Viktor Arvidsson has 20 points so far, including eight goals and 12 assists.
- Jonathan Quick has played 22 games this season, conceding 52 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 605 saves and a .921 save percentage (10th-best in the league).
- Cal Petersen has a .904 save percentage, making 328 total saves and giving up 35 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Carl Grundstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Martin Frk: Out (Health Protocols), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.