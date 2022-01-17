Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his game-winning goal with defenseman Brent Burns (88) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the overtime period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (20-17-2) take the ice against the Los Angeles Kings (20-13-5) during Monday's NHL action, starting at 4:00 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks are eighth in the Western Conference (42 points), and the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference (45 points).

How to Watch San Jose vs. Los Angeles

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Los Angeles

Sharks vs Kings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Sharks

-1.5

5.5

San Jose and Los Angeles Stats

  • The Sharks are 23rd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Kings are third in goals conceded (2.5).
  • The Kings are scoring 2.8 goals per game (19th in NHL), and the Sharks are conceding 3.0 (17th).
  • San Jose is 20th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -13.
  • Los Angeles has a +11 goal differential on the season, 15th in the league.
  • The Sharks have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 16.3% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).
  • The Kings have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 16.7% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties).

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar has totaled 11 goals and 23 assists in 38 games for Los Angeles, good for 34 points.
  • Adrian Kempe has posted 24 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has 17 goals and seven assists.
  • Alex Iafallo is a top contributor on offense for Los Angeles with 10 goals and 13 assists.
  • Jonathan Quick has 632 saves while allowing 54 goals (2.3 goals against average) with a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).
  • Cal Petersen has 345 saves and a .906 save percentage, allowing 36 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Carl Grundstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed), Adrian Kempe: Out (COVID-19)

San Jose Impact Players

  • One of San Jose's top offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 18:48 per game.
  • Tomas Hertl has 31 points (0.8 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 11 assists.
  • Logan Couture's 30 points this season have come via 13 goals and 17 assists.
  • Adin Hill has a 2.5 goals against average, and 529 saves. His .906 save percentage ranks 32nd in the league.
  • James Reimer has a .916 save percentage (18th in the league). He has 534 saves, and has allowed 49 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: James Reimer: Out (Lower Body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper Body), Alexander Barabanov: Out (Health Protocols), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
