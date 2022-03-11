Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) skates the puck in the second period against the New York Islanders at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday features the Los Angeles Kings (32-19-7) hosting the San Jose Sharks (24-25-7) at Staples Center, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Kings rank fourth while the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. San Jose

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 5.5

Los Angeles and San Jose Stats

The Kings are 17th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th on defense (3.2 against).

The Sharks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (29th in NHL), and the Kings concede 2.8 (eighth).

Los Angeles is 13th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +10.

San Jose is 24th in the NHL in goal differential, at -34 (-0.6 per game).

The Kings have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 15.8% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.4% of penalties).

The Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (20th in league in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 38 while short-handed (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has been a big player for Los Angeles this season, with 51 points in 58 games.

Viktor Arvidsson is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) to the team.

Adrian Kempe's 36 points this season have come via 25 goals and 11 assists.

Cal Petersen has conceded 66 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 619 saves with a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower-body), Drew Doughty: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has scored 24 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 30 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the San Jose offense with 54 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 4.3 shots per game, shooting 10.9%.

Tomas Hertl has posted 42 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 22 goals and 20 assists.

Logan Couture has 41 points so far, including 19 goals and 22 assists.

Adin Hill has given up 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 558 saves with a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Upper-body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), James Reimer: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

