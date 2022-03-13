Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) controls the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the overtime period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes a showdown between the Los Angeles Kings (32-19-8) and the San Jose Sharks (25-25-7), starting at 9:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Kings are fifth in the Western Conference (72 points), and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference (57 points).

How to Watch San Jose vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 5.5

Los Angeles and San Jose Stats

On average, the Kings post 2.9 goals in a game (18th in league), and the Sharks give up 3.2 (20th).

The Sharks are 27th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Kings are ninth in goals allowed (2.8).

Los Angeles is +9 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the NHL.

San Jose has a -33 goal differential on the season, 24th in the league.

On the power play, the Kings have scored 28 goals (on 15.5% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 20 (killing off 86.8% of penalties, second in league).

The Sharks have scored 30 power-play goals (21st in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 40 while short-handed (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 54 points are important for San Jose. He has put up 24 goals and 30 assists in 52 games.

Tomas Hertl is a key piece of the offense for San Jose with 44 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 21 assists in 57 games.

San Jose's Logan Couture is among the top offensive players on the team with 42 total points (19 goals and 23 assists).

Adin Hill has played 24 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 558 saves and a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), James Reimer: Out (Lower-body)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has been a big player for Los Angeles this season, with 51 points in 59 games.

Viktor Arvidsson is another of Los Angeles' most productive contributors through 50 games, with 18 goals and 20 assists.

Trevor Moore's 37 points this season have come via 11 goals and 26 assists.

In 26 games, Cal Petersen has conceded 66 goals (2.60 goals against average) and has racked up 619 saves.

Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower Body), Drew Doughty: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.