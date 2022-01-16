How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Los Angeles Kings (19-13-5) take the ice against the Seattle Kraken (10-22-4) as a part of Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kings are seventh and the Kraken 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 5.5

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

The Kings score 2.8 goals per game (104 in 37 games), and the Kraken give up 3.7 (132 in 36).

The Kraken are scoring 2.7 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Kings are conceding 2.6 (fourth).

Los Angeles has a +9 goal differential on the season, 15th in the league.

Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -34 (-0.9 per game).

On the power play, the Kings have scored 20 goals (on 16.8% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 19 (killing off 77.6% of penalties, 25th in league).

The Kraken have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 12 assists in 34 games for Seattle add up to 24 total points on the season.

Jared McCann is a top offensive contributor for Seattle with 23 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added eight assists in 31 games.

Jaden Schwartz has scored six goals on the season, adding 14 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has 610 saves while allowing 83 goals (3.1 goals against average) with an .880 save percentage (48th in the league).

Chris Driedger has an .896 save percentage, has made 232 saves, and has conceded 27 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar is Los Angeles' leading contributor with 33 points. He has 11 goals and 22 assists this season.

Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 23 points (16 goals, seven assists) to the team.

Alex Iafallo has scored 10 goals and added 12 assists through 35 games for Los Angeles.

Jonathan Quick has a 2.3 goals against average, and 632 saves. His .921 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.

Los Angeles also utilizes Cal Petersen in goal. He has conceded 35 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 328 saves, with a .904 save percentage (35th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Carl Grundstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Martin Frk: Out (Health Protocols), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

