How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Kings (19-13-5) take the ice against the Seattle Kraken (10-22-4) as a part of Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kings are seventh and the Kraken 15th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kings
-1.5
5.5
Los Angeles and Seattle Stats
- The Kings score 2.8 goals per game (104 in 37 games), and the Kraken give up 3.7 (132 in 36).
- The Kraken are scoring 2.7 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Kings are conceding 2.6 (fourth).
- Los Angeles has a +9 goal differential on the season, 15th in the league.
- Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -34 (-0.9 per game).
- On the power play, the Kings have scored 20 goals (on 16.8% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 19 (killing off 77.6% of penalties, 25th in league).
- The Kraken have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 12 assists in 34 games for Seattle add up to 24 total points on the season.
- Jared McCann is a top offensive contributor for Seattle with 23 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added eight assists in 31 games.
- Jaden Schwartz has scored six goals on the season, adding 14 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has 610 saves while allowing 83 goals (3.1 goals against average) with an .880 save percentage (48th in the league).
- Chris Driedger has an .896 save percentage, has made 232 saves, and has conceded 27 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar is Los Angeles' leading contributor with 33 points. He has 11 goals and 22 assists this season.
- Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 23 points (16 goals, seven assists) to the team.
- Alex Iafallo has scored 10 goals and added 12 assists through 35 games for Los Angeles.
- Jonathan Quick has a 2.3 goals against average, and 632 saves. His .921 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.
- Los Angeles also utilizes Cal Petersen in goal. He has conceded 35 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 328 saves, with a .904 save percentage (35th in the league).
Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Carl Grundstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Martin Frk: Out (Health Protocols), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
15
2022
Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)