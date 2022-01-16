Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) his empty net goal scored against the New York Rangers. during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) his empty net goal scored against the New York Rangers. during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (19-13-5) take the ice against the Seattle Kraken (10-22-4) as a part of Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kings are seventh and the Kraken 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Los Angeles

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Kings vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kings

-1.5

5.5

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

  • The Kings score 2.8 goals per game (104 in 37 games), and the Kraken give up 3.7 (132 in 36).
  • The Kraken are scoring 2.7 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Kings are conceding 2.6 (fourth).
  • Los Angeles has a +9 goal differential on the season, 15th in the league.
  • Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -34 (-0.9 per game).
  • On the power play, the Kings have scored 20 goals (on 16.8% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 19 (killing off 77.6% of penalties, 25th in league).
  • The Kraken have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 12 assists in 34 games for Seattle add up to 24 total points on the season.
  • Jared McCann is a top offensive contributor for Seattle with 23 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added eight assists in 31 games.
  • Jaden Schwartz has scored six goals on the season, adding 14 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has 610 saves while allowing 83 goals (3.1 goals against average) with an .880 save percentage (48th in the league).
  • Chris Driedger has an .896 save percentage, has made 232 saves, and has conceded 27 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar is Los Angeles' leading contributor with 33 points. He has 11 goals and 22 assists this season.
  • Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 23 points (16 goals, seven assists) to the team.
  • Alex Iafallo has scored 10 goals and added 12 assists through 35 games for Los Angeles.
  • Jonathan Quick has a 2.3 goals against average, and 632 saves. His .921 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.
  • Los Angeles also utilizes Cal Petersen in goal. He has conceded 35 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 328 saves, with a .904 save percentage (35th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Carl Grundstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Martin Frk: Out (Health Protocols), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots forward Moses Wood (1) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at USC in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Shakr

31 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his game-winning goal with defenseman Brent Burns (88) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the overtime period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) looks to pass against Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17502162
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at UCLA

31 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Kraken

1 hour ago
Jan 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a glove save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy