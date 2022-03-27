Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) celebrates with forward Marcus Johansson (90) and forward Jared McCann (16) and forward Ryan Donato (9) after a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (35-22-9) take the ice against the Seattle Kraken (20-38-6) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings are fifth and the Kraken 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Staples Center
  Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Kings vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kings

-1.5

6

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

  • The Kings score 2.8 goals per game (21st in league), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (27th).
  • The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (166 in 64 games), and the Kings concede 2.8 (183 in 66).
  • Los Angeles is +5 overall in goal differential this season, 15th in the NHL.
  • Seattle's goal differential is -61 on the season (30th in the NHL).
  • On the power play, the Kings have scored 32 goals (on 15.8% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 45 (killing off 74% of penalties, 31st in league).
  • The Kings have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (27th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has 55 points (16 goals, 39 assists) and plays an average of 20:49 per game.
  • Trevor Moore is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 42 points (13 goals, 29 assists) to the team.
  • Phillip Danault's season total of 39 points has come from 21 goals and 18 assists.
  • Jonathan Quick has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .909 save percentage (26th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Dustin Brown: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower Body), Drew Doughty: Out (Undisclosed), Matt Roy: Out (Undisclosed), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Yanni Gourde's 16 goals and 22 assists in 56 games for Seattle add up to 38 total points on the season.
  • Jared McCann is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 37 total points (0.7 per game), with 23 goals and 14 assists in 56 games.
  • Jordan Eberle has earned 15 goals on the season, chipping in 21 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has allowed 139 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collected 1115 saves with an .889 save percentage (49th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
