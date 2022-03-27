Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

Mar 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) celebrates with forward Marcus Johansson (90) and forward Jared McCann (16) and forward Ryan Donato (9) after a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (35-22-9) take the ice against the Seattle Kraken (20-38-6) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings are fifth and the Kraken 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 6

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

The Kings score 2.8 goals per game (21st in league), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (27th).

The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (166 in 64 games), and the Kings concede 2.8 (183 in 66).

Los Angeles is +5 overall in goal differential this season, 15th in the NHL.

Seattle's goal differential is -61 on the season (30th in the NHL).

On the power play, the Kings have scored 32 goals (on 15.8% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 45 (killing off 74% of penalties, 31st in league).

The Kings have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (27th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

Los Angeles Impact Players

One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has 55 points (16 goals, 39 assists) and plays an average of 20:49 per game.

Trevor Moore is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 42 points (13 goals, 29 assists) to the team.

Phillip Danault's season total of 39 points has come from 21 goals and 18 assists.

Jonathan Quick has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .909 save percentage (26th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Dustin Brown: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower Body), Drew Doughty: Out (Undisclosed), Matt Roy: Out (Undisclosed), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Seattle Impact Players

Yanni Gourde's 16 goals and 22 assists in 56 games for Seattle add up to 38 total points on the season.

Jared McCann is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 37 total points (0.7 per game), with 23 goals and 14 assists in 56 games.

Jordan Eberle has earned 15 goals on the season, chipping in 21 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has allowed 139 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collected 1115 saves with an .889 save percentage (49th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

