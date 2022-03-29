Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (36-22-9) host the Seattle Kraken (20-39-6) as a part of Monday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings rank fourth and the Kraken 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Staples Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Kings vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kings

-1.5

6

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

  • The Kings score 2.9 goals per game (192 in 67 games), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (231 in 65).
  • The Kraken are 31st in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Kings are eighth on defense (2.8 against).
  • Los Angeles is 14th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +7.
  • Seattle is 29th in the league in goal differential, at -63 (-1 per game).
  • The Kings have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 16.1% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.7% of penalties).
  • The Kings have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.3% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 15.1% of opportunities).

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar has been a big player for Los Angeles this season, with 57 points in 67 games.
  • Trevor Moore has picked up 42 points (0.6 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 29 assists.
  • Adrian Kempe has scored 28 goals and added 13 assists through 64 games for Los Angeles.
  • Jonathan Quick has conceded 97 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 965 saves with a .909 save percentage (25th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Dustin Brown: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Out (Lower Body), Drew Doughty: Out (Undisclosed), Matt Roy: Out (Undisclosed), Blake Lizotte: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Yanni Gourde is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 38 points (0.7 per game), with 16 goals and 22 assists in 57 games (playing 18:36 per game).
  • Jared McCann has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 23 goals and 14 assists.
  • Jordan Eberle's 15 goals and 21 assists add up to 36 points this season.
  • Philipp Grubauer has an .888 save percentage (48th in the league), with 1138 total saves, giving up 143 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
