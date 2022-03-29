Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (36-22-9) host the Seattle Kraken (20-39-6) as a part of Monday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings rank fourth and the Kraken 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

Monday, March 28, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 6

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

The Kings score 2.9 goals per game (192 in 67 games), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (231 in 65).

The Kraken are 31st in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Kings are eighth on defense (2.8 against).

Los Angeles is 14th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +7.

Seattle is 29th in the league in goal differential, at -63 (-1 per game).

The Kings have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 16.1% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.7% of penalties).

The Kings have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.3% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 15.1% of opportunities).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has been a big player for Los Angeles this season, with 57 points in 67 games.

Trevor Moore has picked up 42 points (0.6 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 29 assists.

Adrian Kempe has scored 28 goals and added 13 assists through 64 games for Los Angeles.

Jonathan Quick has conceded 97 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 965 saves with a .909 save percentage (25th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Dustin Brown: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Out (Lower Body), Drew Doughty: Out (Undisclosed), Matt Roy: Out (Undisclosed), Blake Lizotte: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Seattle Impact Players

Yanni Gourde is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 38 points (0.7 per game), with 16 goals and 22 assists in 57 games (playing 18:36 per game).

Jared McCann has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 23 goals and 14 assists.

Jordan Eberle's 15 goals and 21 assists add up to 36 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has an .888 save percentage (48th in the league), with 1138 total saves, giving up 143 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

