Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wednesday NHL schedule includes the Los Angeles Kings (43-27-10) visiting the Seattle Kraken (26-47-6) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings rank sixth in the Western Conference (96 points), while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (58 points).
How to Watch Seattle vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Los Angeles and Seattle Stats
- The Kings are 20th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Kraken are 24th on defense (3.5 against).
- The Kraken are 31st in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Kings are ninth on defense (2.8 against).
- Los Angeles is 17th in the NHL in goal differential, at +2 (0 per game).
- Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -71 (-0.9 per game).
- The Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 16% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 56 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.4% of penalties).
- The Kings have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.4% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 14.6% of opportunities).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 48 points (0.7 per game), with 26 goals and 22 assists in 71 games (playing 16:12 per game).
- Yanni Gourde is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 46 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 26 assists in 71 games.
- Jordan Eberle's 20 goals and 22 assists add up to 42 points this season.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .890 save percentage (49th in the league), with 1290 total saves, conceding 160 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (66 total points), having amassed 19 goals and 47 assists.
- Adrian Kempe has 53 points (0.7 per game), scoring 34 goals and adding 19 assists.
- Phillip Danault has 50 total points for Los Angeles, with 26 goals and 24 assists.
- Jonathan Quick has allowed 113 goals (2.58 goals against average) and racked up 1131 saves.
Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
Kings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/19/2022
Ducks
W 2-1
Away
-163
4/21/2022
Blackhawks
W 4-1
Home
-266
4/23/2022
Ducks
W 4-2
Home
-252
4/27/2022
Kraken
-
Away
-147
4/28/2022
Canucks
-
Away
-
Kraken Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/22/2022
Wild
L 6-3
Away
+233
4/23/2022
Stars
L 3-2
Away
+235
4/26/2022
Canucks
L 5-2
Away
+163
4/27/2022
Kings
-
Home
+125
4/29/2022
Sharks
-
Home
-
5/1/2022
Jets
-
Away
-
Regional restrictions apply.