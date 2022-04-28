Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vacnouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin (30) makes a save on Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann (16) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Wednesday NHL schedule includes the Los Angeles Kings (43-27-10) visiting the Seattle Kraken (26-47-6) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings rank sixth in the Western Conference (96 points), while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (58 points).

How to Watch Seattle vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

The Kings are 20th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Kraken are 24th on defense (3.5 against).

The Kraken are 31st in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Kings are ninth on defense (2.8 against).

Los Angeles is 17th in the NHL in goal differential, at +2 (0 per game).

Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -71 (-0.9 per game).

The Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 16% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 56 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.4% of penalties).

The Kings have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.4% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 14.6% of opportunities).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 48 points (0.7 per game), with 26 goals and 22 assists in 71 games (playing 16:12 per game).

Yanni Gourde is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 46 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 26 assists in 71 games.

Jordan Eberle's 20 goals and 22 assists add up to 42 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has an .890 save percentage (49th in the league), with 1290 total saves, conceding 160 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (66 total points), having amassed 19 goals and 47 assists.

Adrian Kempe has 53 points (0.7 per game), scoring 34 goals and adding 19 assists.

Phillip Danault has 50 total points for Los Angeles, with 26 goals and 24 assists.

Jonathan Quick has allowed 113 goals (2.58 goals against average) and racked up 1131 saves.

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Kings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/19/2022 Ducks W 2-1 Away -163 4/21/2022 Blackhawks W 4-1 Home -266 4/23/2022 Ducks W 4-2 Home -252 4/27/2022 Kraken - Away -147 4/28/2022 Canucks - Away -

Kraken Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/22/2022 Wild L 6-3 Away +233 4/23/2022 Stars L 3-2 Away +235 4/26/2022 Canucks L 5-2 Away +163 4/27/2022 Kings - Home +125 4/29/2022 Sharks - Home - 5/1/2022 Jets - Away -

Regional restrictions apply.