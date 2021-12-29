Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (20-12-0) visit the Los Angeles Kings (14-11-5) as a part of Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Golden Knights rank second and the Kings 10th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Staples Center
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Golden Knights
-1.5
5.5
Las Vegas and Los Angeles Stats
- The Golden Knights are scoring 3.5 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Kings concede 2.6 (sixth).
- The Kings score 2.6 goals per game (26th in league), and the Golden Knights concede 3.1 (20th).
- Las Vegas has a +13 goal differential on the season, 12th in the league.
- Los Angeles is 18th in the NHL in goal differential, at +1 (0 per game).
- The Golden Knights have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.4% of penalties).
- The Kings have scored 17 power-play goals (on 17.3% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 21 (killing off 76.9% of penalties, 25th in league).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Chandler Stephenson has been a major player for Las Vegas this season, with 31 points in 31 games.
- Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' top contributors through 32 games, with 10 goals and 14 assists.
- Mark Stone's 23 points this season have come via six goals and 17 assists.
- Robin Lehner allows 2.9 goals per game and records 27.8 saves per outing.
- Laurent Brossoit has a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league), and has allowed 24 goals (2.2 per game) while recording 226 saves (20.5 per game).
Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar is one of the top offensive options for Los Angeles with 27 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and 18 assists in 30 games (playing 21:12 per game).
- Alex Iafallo has totaled 19 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and 10 assists.
- Los Angeles' Adrian Kempe is among the leaders on the team with 17 total points (12 goals and five assists).
- Jonathan Quick has a .930 save percentage (sixth-best in the league), with 528 total saves (29.3 per game), allowing 40 goals (2.2 per game).
- Cal Petersen has an .893 save percentage, has recorded 285 saves (25.9 per game), and has given up 34 goals (3.1 per game).
Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Cal Petersen: Out (COVID-19), Phillip Danault: Out (COVID-19)
