Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

The Vegas Golden Knights (20-12-0) visit the Los Angeles Kings (14-11-5) as a part of Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Golden Knights rank second and the Kings 10th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

10:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 5.5

Las Vegas and Los Angeles Stats

The Golden Knights are scoring 3.5 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Kings concede 2.6 (sixth).

The Kings score 2.6 goals per game (26th in league), and the Golden Knights concede 3.1 (20th).

Las Vegas has a +13 goal differential on the season, 12th in the league.

Los Angeles is 18th in the NHL in goal differential, at +1 (0 per game).

The Golden Knights have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.4% of penalties).

The Kings have scored 17 power-play goals (on 17.3% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 21 (killing off 76.9% of penalties, 25th in league).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson has been a major player for Las Vegas this season, with 31 points in 31 games.

Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' top contributors through 32 games, with 10 goals and 14 assists.

Mark Stone's 23 points this season have come via six goals and 17 assists.

Robin Lehner allows 2.9 goals per game and records 27.8 saves per outing.

Laurent Brossoit has a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league), and has allowed 24 goals (2.2 per game) while recording 226 saves (20.5 per game).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar is one of the top offensive options for Los Angeles with 27 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and 18 assists in 30 games (playing 21:12 per game).

Alex Iafallo has totaled 19 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and 10 assists.

Los Angeles' Adrian Kempe is among the leaders on the team with 17 total points (12 goals and five assists).

Jonathan Quick has a .930 save percentage (sixth-best in the league), with 528 total saves (29.3 per game), allowing 40 goals (2.2 per game).

Cal Petersen has an .893 save percentage, has recorded 285 saves (25.9 per game), and has given up 34 goals (3.1 per game).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Cal Petersen: Out (COVID-19), Phillip Danault: Out (COVID-19)

