Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-18-3) square off against the Los Angeles Kings (24-17-7) in NHL action on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights are sixth and the Kings eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022

Friday, February 18, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 6

Las Vegas and Los Angeles Stats

On average, the Golden Knights post 3.2 goals in a game (12th in league), and the Kings concede 2.8 (11th).

The Kings are 20th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Golden Knights are 18th in goals allowed (2.9).

In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +14 on the season (12th in league).

Los Angeles has a +3 goal differential on the season, 14th in the league.

The Kings have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.2% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities).

The Kings have scored 23 power-play goals (on 15.1% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 28 (killing off 79.3% of penalties, 17th in league).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar's 42 points are important for Los Angeles. He has 14 goals and 28 assists in 48 games.

Viktor Arvidsson has helped lead the offense for Los Angeles this season with 13 goals and 17 assists.

Alex Iafallo's 14 goals and 14 assists add up to 28 points this season.

Cal Petersen has given up 51 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassed 457 saves with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has scored 38 points in 46 games (12 goals and 26 assists).

Jonathan Marchessault has picked up 33 points (0.8 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 13 assists.

Shea Theodore's 32 points this season have come via eight goals and 24 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has allowed 39 goals (2.62 goals against average) and racked up 374 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Upper body), Zach Whitecloud: Out (Foot), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols)

