Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (28-18-3) square off against the Los Angeles Kings (24-17-7) in NHL action on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights are sixth and the Kings eighth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Golden Knights
-1.5
6
Las Vegas and Los Angeles Stats
- On average, the Golden Knights post 3.2 goals in a game (12th in league), and the Kings concede 2.8 (11th).
- The Kings are 20th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Golden Knights are 18th in goals allowed (2.9).
- In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +14 on the season (12th in league).
- Los Angeles has a +3 goal differential on the season, 14th in the league.
- The Kings have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.2% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities).
- The Kings have scored 23 power-play goals (on 15.1% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 28 (killing off 79.3% of penalties, 17th in league).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar's 42 points are important for Los Angeles. He has 14 goals and 28 assists in 48 games.
- Viktor Arvidsson has helped lead the offense for Los Angeles this season with 13 goals and 17 assists.
- Alex Iafallo's 14 goals and 14 assists add up to 28 points this season.
- Cal Petersen has given up 51 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassed 457 saves with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).
Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has scored 38 points in 46 games (12 goals and 26 assists).
- Jonathan Marchessault has picked up 33 points (0.8 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 13 assists.
- Shea Theodore's 32 points this season have come via eight goals and 24 assists.
- Laurent Brossoit has allowed 39 goals (2.62 goals against average) and racked up 374 saves.
Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Upper body), Zach Whitecloud: Out (Foot), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
February
18
2022
Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)