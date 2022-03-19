How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) makes a stick save against Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Saturday includes a meeting in Paradise, Nevada between the Vegas Golden Knights (33-26-4) and Los Angeles Kings (34-21-8) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are eighth in the Western Conference (70 points), and the Kings are fourth in the Western Conference (76 points).

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 6

Las Vegas and Los Angeles Stats

The Golden Knights are 14th in the NHL in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Kings are eighth on defense (2.8 against).

The Kings are 22nd in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 17th on defense (3.0 against).

Las Vegas is 15th in the NHL in goal differential, at +4 (+0.1 per game).

Los Angeles has a +4 goal differential on the season, 15th in the NHL.

The Kings have conceded 44 power-play goals (27th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 30 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

The Golden Knights have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.4% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 15.3% of opportunities).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has scored 16 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 36 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Los Angeles offense with 52 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 9.5%.

Trevor Moore has totaled 38 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and 27 assists.

Viktor Arvidsson is a top contributor on offense for Los Angeles with 18 goals and 20 assists.

Cal Petersen has allowed 71 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiled 670 saves with a .904 save percentage (36th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Dustin Brown: Out (Undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower Body), Drew Doughty: Out (Undisclosed), Matt Roy: Out (Undisclosed), Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' top contributing offensive players this season is Jonathan Marchessault, who has 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 17:18 per game.

Chandler Stephenson has 14 goals and 31 assists to total 45 points (0.8 per game).

Reilly Smith has 16 goals and 22 assists for Las Vegas.

Laurent Brossoit has allowed 62 goals (2.90 goals against average) and recorded 526 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Jack Eichel: Day To Day (Upper Body), Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm), Ben Hutton: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.