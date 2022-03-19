Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) makes a stick save against Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) makes a stick save against Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Saturday includes a meeting in Paradise, Nevada between the Vegas Golden Knights (33-26-4) and Los Angeles Kings (34-21-8) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are eighth in the Western Conference (70 points), and the Kings are fourth in the Western Conference (76 points).

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Golden Knights vs Kings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Golden Knights

-1.5

6

Las Vegas and Los Angeles Stats

  • The Golden Knights are 14th in the NHL in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Kings are eighth on defense (2.8 against).
  • The Kings are 22nd in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 17th on defense (3.0 against).
  • Las Vegas is 15th in the NHL in goal differential, at +4 (+0.1 per game).
  • Los Angeles has a +4 goal differential on the season, 15th in the NHL.
  • The Kings have conceded 44 power-play goals (27th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 30 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.4% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 15.3% of opportunities).

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar has scored 16 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 36 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Los Angeles offense with 52 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 9.5%.
  • Trevor Moore has totaled 38 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and 27 assists.
  • Viktor Arvidsson is a top contributor on offense for Los Angeles with 18 goals and 20 assists.
  • Cal Petersen has allowed 71 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiled 670 saves with a .904 save percentage (36th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Dustin Brown: Out (Undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower Body), Drew Doughty: Out (Undisclosed), Matt Roy: Out (Undisclosed), Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • One of Las Vegas' top contributing offensive players this season is Jonathan Marchessault, who has 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 17:18 per game.
  • Chandler Stephenson has 14 goals and 31 assists to total 45 points (0.8 per game).
  • Reilly Smith has 16 goals and 22 assists for Las Vegas.
  • Laurent Brossoit has allowed 62 goals (2.90 goals against average) and recorded 526 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Jack Eichel: Day To Day (Upper Body), Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm), Ben Hutton: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Coyotes

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) chases the puck as Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) looks on in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) fouls Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on a fast break during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) fouls Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on a fast break during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots a layup over Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the fourth quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
lsu women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Jackson State vs LSU in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17917903
College Softball

How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Second Round: Michigan vs Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy