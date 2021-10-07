With the 2021 NHL preseason winding down, the Kings are set to hit the road for a matchup against the Ducks on Wednesday night in a battle of Southern California teams.

How to Watch: Kings vs. Ducks

Game Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Last season, the Kings finished the year with a 21-28 record that wasn't good enough to get them into the playoffs. Los Angeles will be looking to get back into postseason contention this season.

On the other side of the rink, the Ducks finished the 2020 NHL season with a 17-30 record. They did not qualify for the postseason either. Anaheim isn't expected to be a contender this season, but anything can happen.

So far in preseason action, the Kings have gone 2-3. They have defeated the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights. Their losses came against the Arizona Coyotes twice and the Golden Knights.

For the Ducks, they have also gone 2-3 in preseason play. They have defeated the Sharks in both of their wins. As far as their losses, Anaheim has dropped games to the Coyotes twice and the Sharks.

