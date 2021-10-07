    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the 2021 NHL preseason winding down, the Kings are set to hit the road for a matchup against the Ducks on Wednesday night in a battle of Southern California teams.
    The Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks don't have a ton of time left to prepare for the 2021 NHL season. With the preseason winding down, all the focus has been switched to getting ready for the regular season opener. Before all of that, however, the Kings and Ducks will face off in a preseason matchup on Wednesday night.

    How to Watch: Kings vs. Ducks

    Game Date: Oct. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream Kings at Ducks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last season, the Kings finished the year with a 21-28 record that wasn't good enough to get them into the playoffs. Los Angeles will be looking to get back into postseason contention this season.

    On the other side of the rink, the Ducks finished the 2020 NHL season with a 17-30 record. They did not qualify for the postseason either. Anaheim isn't expected to be a contender this season, but anything can happen.

    So far in preseason action, the Kings have gone 2-3. They have defeated the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights. Their losses came against the Arizona Coyotes twice and the Golden Knights.

    For the Ducks, they have also gone 2-3 in preseason play. They have defeated the Sharks in both of their wins. As far as their losses, Anaheim has dropped games to the Coyotes twice and the Sharks.

    How To Watch

    October
    6
    2021

    Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_16892765
