How to Watch Kings vs. Bruins

The Kings and the Bruins will both try to pick up three points on Monday to continue their winning streaks.

The Kings will continue their road trip to Boston on Monday to try and grow its win streak to three.

The team's most recent road game was a 3–0 win against Buffalo on Sunday. Andreas Athanasiou scored his first goal at 16:55 in the second period. His second goal of the game and Dustin Brown's goal both came on empty-netters during the third period.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Bruins' last game against the Blue Jackets certainly did not disappoint. Jack DeBrusk gave Boston a 1–0 lead at 10:39 in the first period. Gustav Nyquist of the Blue Jackets scored at 16:57 in the first to tie it up. Vladislov Gavrikov put the Blue Jackets ahead at 19:00 to send them into the locker room with the lead.

Erik Haula tied it up for the Bruins just 1:51 into the second period. The Blue Jackets took the lead again with a power play goal at 14:28 in the second. Craig Smith tied it at 3–3 and the Patrice Bergeron made it 4–3 with a power play goal at 14:58. Jakub Voracek tied it at 4–4 with three seconds left in the third period to send the game into a shootout.

The Bruins were triumphant in their shootout with David Pastrnak scoring the lone goal of the shootout in the top of the third round.

With both teams coming off wins, they should come out aggressive and motivated to bring home another win.

Regional restrictions may apply.