How to Watch Kings vs. Devils

The Kings begin a season-long six-game road trip when they face the Devils on Sunday.

Los Angeles will stay mostly in the Northeast during the road trip. After the Devils, the Kings will play the Rangers, Islanders, Flyers, Penguins and Red Wings.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Devils (15-19-5) are coming off a 7-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. Nate Bastian scored twice, Ryan Graves picked up three assists and Pavel Zacha and Andreas Johnsson snapped long scoreless droughts with goals. 13 different players recorded at least one point.

The Kings (20-16-5) lost 4-1 to the Colorado Avalanche at home Thursday night, as Darcy Kuemper stopped the Kings offensive attack. Anze Kopitar scored the lone goal for Los Angeles.

Kopitar, who has recorded seven points in the last seven games for the Kings, leads the Kings in assists (23) and points (36). Jesper Bratt leads the Devils in all scoring categories (11 goals, 23 assists).

Kings leading goalscorer Adrian Kempe has been activated from the COVID-19 list and returns to the lineup after missing the team's previous three games. The Kings went 0-3-0 during Kempe's absence.

The Devils and Kings met on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles with the Kings getting a 3-2 win in overtime on a goal by Alex Iafallo.

