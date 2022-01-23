How to Watch Kings vs. Devils

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kings begin a season-long six-game road trip when they face the Devils on Sunday.

Los Angeles will stay mostly in the Northeast during the road trip. After the Devils, the Kings will play the Rangers, Islanders, Flyers, Penguins and Red Wings.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live Stream Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Devils (15-19-5) are coming off a 7-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. Nate Bastian scored twice, Ryan Graves picked up three assists and Pavel Zacha and Andreas Johnsson snapped long scoreless droughts with goals. 13 different players recorded at least one point.

The Kings (20-16-5) lost 4-1 to the Colorado Avalanche at home Thursday night, as Darcy Kuemper stopped the Kings offensive attack. Anze Kopitar scored the lone goal for Los Angeles.

Kopitar, who has recorded seven points in the last seven games for the Kings, leads the Kings in assists (23) and points (36). Jesper Bratt leads the Devils in all scoring categories (11 goals, 23 assists).

Kings leading goalscorer Adrian Kempe has been activated from the COVID-19 list and returns to the lineup after missing the team's previous three games. The Kings went 0-3-0 during Kempe's absence.

The Devils and Kings met on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles with the Kings getting a 3-2 win in overtime on a goal by Alex Iafallo.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
