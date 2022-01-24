How to Watch Kings at Rangers

The two biggest markets in hockey collide when the Kings travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the Rangers.

The Rangers are turning over a new leaf this year as they are the Metropolitan Division's best team headed into this game against the Los Angeles Kings. In a division that the Penguins and Capitals have dominated for close to a decade, the Rangers are making noise.

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Rangers have won four of their last five games and are looking for their fifth straight home win. The turnaround for this club has been one of the best stories in hockey this year.

The Kings won't be a pushover, though, even on the road, as they are in second place in the Pacific Division and are coming off a win against New Jersey. The Devils got off to a hot start, scoring two goals in the first, but never scored again as Los Angeles scored a goal in every period to take the victory.

The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Kings. They'll look to continue to build momentum as two of the NHL's biggest markets collide in the world's most famous arena.

