How to Watch Kings at Sharks

The Kings go for their fifth straight win on Monday afternoon when they take on the in-state rival Sharks.

The Kings beat the Kraken on Saturday for their fourth straight win. It is the second-longest winning streak on the year, as they won seven straight at the beginning of the season.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

The winning streak has the Kings 20-13-5 on the year and has moved them up to second in the Pacific Division.

Monday afternoon Los Angeles will look to stay hot as it takes on a Sharks team that has lost two straight.

San Jose has lost back-to-back games to the Rangers and Penguins that snapped a three-game winning streak.

It is yet another streak that has been a consistent theme to its season. The Sharks have seemed to alternate winning and losing streaks all year, as they are 20-17-2 and in fourth place in the Pacific Division.

Monday night they will look to start another winning streak and slow down a Kings team they are chasing in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.