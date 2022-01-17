How to Watch Kings at Sharks

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kings beat the Kraken on Saturday for their fourth straight win. It is the second-longest winning streak on the year, as they won seven straight at the beginning of the season.
How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks Today:
Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022
Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports California
The winning streak has the Kings 20-13-5 on the year and has moved them up to second in the Pacific Division.
Monday afternoon Los Angeles will look to stay hot as it takes on a Sharks team that has lost two straight.
San Jose has lost back-to-back games to the Rangers and Penguins that snapped a three-game winning streak.
It is yet another streak that has been a consistent theme to its season. The Sharks have seemed to alternate winning and losing streaks all year, as they are 20-17-2 and in fourth place in the Pacific Division.
Monday night they will look to start another winning streak and slow down a Kings team they are chasing in the standings.
Regional restrictions may apply.