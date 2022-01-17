How to Watch Kings at Sharks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kings go for their fifth straight win on Monday afternoon when they take on the in-state rival Sharks.

The Kings beat the Kraken on Saturday for their fourth straight win. It is the second-longest winning streak on the year, as they won seven straight at the beginning of the season.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The winning streak has the Kings 20-13-5 on the year and has moved them up to second in the Pacific Division.

Monday afternoon Los Angeles will look to stay hot as it takes on a Sharks team that has lost two straight.

San Jose has lost back-to-back games to the Rangers and Penguins that snapped a three-game winning streak. 

It is yet another streak that has been a consistent theme to its season. The Sharks have seemed to alternate winning and losing streaks all year, as they are 20-17-2 and in fourth place in the Pacific Division.

Monday night they will look to start another winning streak and slow down a Kings team they are chasing in the standings.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
