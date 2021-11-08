The Kings and the Maple Leafs both look to extend long winning streaks when they play Monday night.

The Kings have turned their season around with four straight wins heading into Monday's game against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

The winning streak for Los Angeles comes on the heels of a six-game losing streak. The Kings were struggling in a 1-5-1 start to the season but have come alive over the last two weeks.

How to Watch Kings at Maple Leafs Today:

Game Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Kings at Maple Leafs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kings have won their last three games by identical 3–2 scores, two in overtime. Los Angeles has been playing close games all year, but they have finally found a way to win them during their recent stretch.

They will look to extend their winning streak against Toronto, but it won't be easy as they take on a Maple Leafs team that has won five straight.

The Maple Leafs, like the Kings, had stumbled early in the season, but followed a four-game losing streak with their current run of success. The winning streak has Toronto at 7-4-1 on the year and in second place in the Atlantic Division.

The recent success of both teams should make for a great matchup Monday between two teams looking to extend their winning streaks.

Regional restrictions may apply.