The Kings look to win against Vegas for the second time in two days when they take the ice Friday against the Golden Knights.

The Kings took care of the Golden Knights 3-1 Thursday night in their third preseason game. They face a quick turnaround, as they head to Vegas to play the Golden Knights for the second time in back-to-back nights.

How to Watch: Kings at Golden Knights

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

A first-period goal by Brendan Lemieux opened the scoring Thursday for the Kings, and then a second-period goal by Lias Andersson extended their lead to 2-0. After Vegas scored to get back to within one, Arthur Kaliyev scored on the power play midway through the third period to put the game away.

The win was the second in three games for the Kings. They beat the Sharks 4-3 on Tuesday.

Vegas will look to get revenge on the Kings. The loss to Los Angeles was the second of the preseason for the Golden Knights. They picked up their one win so far on Tuesday when they beat the Avalanche 4-3.

Vegas will play three more preseason games next week before opening the regular season against the expansion Kraken.

