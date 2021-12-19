How to Watch Kings at Capitals

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Sunday night NHL action, the Kings will take on the Capitals in Washington.
    There are plenty of great games for NHL fans to watch on Sunday. One intriguing matchup will feature the Kings traveling to Washington to take on the Capitals.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Washington Capitals Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream the Los Angeles Kings at Washington Capitals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Kings have a 13-11-5 record and are borderline postseason contenders. They need to figure out how to put a few wins together to work their way back up in the standings. In the team's last matchup, Los Angeles ended up losing to the Hurricanes by a final score of 5–1.

    On the other side of the rink, the Capitals sport an 18-5-7 record entering this game. Washington is without question a legitimate contender at this point in the year. The Capitals are fresh off of a 5–2 win over the Jets in their last game.

    Both of these teams are loaded with talent. They are also both capable of being potential contenders this year. Make sure to tune in to see who ends up taking home the big win tonight.

