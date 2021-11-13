How to Watch Kings at Jets

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Kings visit Winnipeg looking to extend their winning streak to eight games when they face the Jets.
    The Kings have been absolutely crushing it lately, looking unstoppable on their way to a seven-game win streak. It's really been a tale of two seasons, though, to start off the year for LA.

    How to Watch: Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After winning their opener against Vegas at home, the Kings dropped six in a row. It looked like another lost season for L.A., which hasn't made the playoffs in the last three seasons. The Kings' winning streak has catapulted them into fourth place in the Pacific division but only three points behind first-place Edmonton.

    They're doing it behind good goaltending, as Jonathan Quick looks like his old self. He's coming off a shutout against Ottawa in his last game, a game the Kings won 2-0.

    Quick faced 34 shots in that contest, stopping all of them for the 55th shutout of his career. The Kings will try to defend their streak while four players are dealing with injury and two are on the COVID-19 protocol list.

    The Jets will look to take advantage and gain some ground in the Central division where they currently sit third. They are even tougher to beat at home with a 5-1-1 record to start the season. The Kings' winning streak could very well be in jeopardy. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Los Angeles Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

