Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Capitals (18-5-7) host the Los Angeles Kings (13-11-5) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on December 19, 2021, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals are second in the Eastern Conference and the Kings are 10th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Washington vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Betting Information for Washington vs. Los Angeles
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
5.5
Washington and Los Angeles Stats
- On average, the Capitals post 3.5 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Kings allow 2.6 (sixth).
- The Kings are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in league), and the Capitals are conceding 2.6 (sixth).
- Washington is +27 overall in goal differential this season, second in the league.
- Los Angeles has a 0 goal differential on the season, 18th in the league.
- The Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (25th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (27th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Kings have scored 17 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 15 while short-handed (14th in penalty-kill percentage).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar's nine goals and 17 assists in 29 games for Los Angeles add up to 26 total points on the season.
- Alex Iafallo is a top offensive contributor for Los Angeles with 18 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added nine assists in 29 games.
- Adrian Kempe has earned 11 goals on the season, adding five assists.
- Jonathan Quick has a .930 save percentage (seventh-best in the league), with 528 total saves (29.3 per game), conceding 40 goals (2.2 per game).
- Cal Petersen has 285 saves (25.9 per game) and an .893 save percentage, giving up 34 goals (3.1 per game).
Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out (COVID-19), Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Cal Petersen: Out (COVID-19), Phillip Danault: Out (COVID-19)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is Washington's leading contributor with 47 points. He has 22 goals and 25 assists this season.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has 30 points (1.1 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 21 assists.
- John Carlson's season total of 26 points has come from six goals and 20 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has conceded 40 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 402 saves (25.1 per game) with a .910 save percentage (28th in the league).
- Vitek Vanecek has a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league), and has allowed 35 goals (2.3 per game) while recording 365 saves (24.3 per game).
Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (COVID-19), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Tom Wilson: Out (Upper body)
