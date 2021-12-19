Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 10, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (18-5-7) host the Los Angeles Kings (13-11-5) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on December 19, 2021, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals are second in the Eastern Conference and the Kings are 10th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Los Angeles

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 5.5

Washington and Los Angeles Stats

On average, the Capitals post 3.5 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Kings allow 2.6 (sixth).

The Kings are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in league), and the Capitals are conceding 2.6 (sixth).

Washington is +27 overall in goal differential this season, second in the league.

Los Angeles has a 0 goal differential on the season, 18th in the league.

The Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (25th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (27th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Kings have scored 17 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 15 while short-handed (14th in penalty-kill percentage).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar's nine goals and 17 assists in 29 games for Los Angeles add up to 26 total points on the season.

Alex Iafallo is a top offensive contributor for Los Angeles with 18 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added nine assists in 29 games.

Adrian Kempe has earned 11 goals on the season, adding five assists.

Jonathan Quick has a .930 save percentage (seventh-best in the league), with 528 total saves (29.3 per game), conceding 40 goals (2.2 per game).

Cal Petersen has 285 saves (25.9 per game) and an .893 save percentage, giving up 34 goals (3.1 per game).

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out (COVID-19), Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Cal Petersen: Out (COVID-19), Phillip Danault: Out (COVID-19)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is Washington's leading contributor with 47 points. He has 22 goals and 25 assists this season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has 30 points (1.1 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 21 assists.

John Carlson's season total of 26 points has come from six goals and 20 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has conceded 40 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 402 saves (25.1 per game) with a .910 save percentage (28th in the league).

Vitek Vanecek has a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league), and has allowed 35 goals (2.3 per game) while recording 365 saves (24.3 per game).

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (COVID-19), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Tom Wilson: Out (Upper body)

Regional restrictions apply.