Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 10, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Capitals (18-5-7) host the Los Angeles Kings (13-11-5) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on December 19, 2021, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals are second in the Eastern Conference and the Kings are 10th in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Los Angeles

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Washington vs. Los Angeles

    Capitals vs Kings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Capitals

    -1.5

    5.5

    Washington and Los Angeles Stats

    • On average, the Capitals post 3.5 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Kings allow 2.6 (sixth).
    • The Kings are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in league), and the Capitals are conceding 2.6 (sixth).
    • Washington is +27 overall in goal differential this season, second in the league.
    • Los Angeles has a 0 goal differential on the season, 18th in the league.
    • The Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (25th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (27th in penalty-kill percentage).
    • The Kings have scored 17 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 15 while short-handed (14th in penalty-kill percentage).

    Los Angeles Impact Players

    • Anze Kopitar's nine goals and 17 assists in 29 games for Los Angeles add up to 26 total points on the season.
    • Alex Iafallo is a top offensive contributor for Los Angeles with 18 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added nine assists in 29 games.
    • Adrian Kempe has earned 11 goals on the season, adding five assists.
    • Jonathan Quick has a .930 save percentage (seventh-best in the league), with 528 total saves (29.3 per game), conceding 40 goals (2.2 per game).
    • Cal Petersen has 285 saves (25.9 per game) and an .893 save percentage, giving up 34 goals (3.1 per game).

    Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out (COVID-19), Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Cal Petersen: Out (COVID-19), Phillip Danault: Out (COVID-19)

    Washington Impact Players

    • Alex Ovechkin is Washington's leading contributor with 47 points. He has 22 goals and 25 assists this season.
    • Evgeny Kuznetsov has 30 points (1.1 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 21 assists.
    • John Carlson's season total of 26 points has come from six goals and 20 assists.
    • Ilya Samsonov has conceded 40 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 402 saves (25.1 per game) with a .910 save percentage (28th in the league).
    • Vitek Vanecek has a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league), and has allowed 35 goals (2.3 per game) while recording 365 saves (24.3 per game).

    Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (COVID-19), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Tom Wilson: Out (Upper body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Los Angeles Kings at Washington Capitals

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 30, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor (73) skates the puck past New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Iafallo (19) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Suns

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and guard Isaiah Joe (7) and Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) battle for ball control during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Tis The Season
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Tis the Season to be Merry

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy