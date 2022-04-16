How to Watch Maple Leafs at Senators

The Maple Leafs go for their second straight win on Saturday when it travels to Ottawa to take on the Senators

The Maple Leafs head into Saturday's game fresh off a big 7-3 win against the Capitals. The win was their eighth in their last 10 games and helped them bounce back from a. 6-2 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday.

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Toronto has already clinched a playoff spot, but is trying to hold off the Lightning for second place in the Atlantic Division.

The Maple Leafs are just four points up on the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs and are needing wins to stay ahead of them and hold on to home-ice advantage for the first round.

Saturday that means getting a win against its Canadien rival Senators on the road.

The Senators come into Saturday on a two-game winning streak, both of which were on the road. They went to Detroit and beat the Red Wings and then got a huge win at Boston on Thursday.

The wins snapped a three-game losing streak. It has been a nice little run for a Senators team that has struggled this year.

Ottawa is currently 28-40-6 on the season and in seventh place in the Atlantic Division. The Senators have been eliminated from the playoffs, but can play spoiler to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.