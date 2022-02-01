How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Maple Leafs are at the top of the conference and taking on the New Jersey Devils, who are at the bottom of it.

The Maple Leafs went on a rough stretch right after the new year winning and losing every other game. They have since gone on a three-game winning streak beating the Islanders, Ducks, and Red Wings consecutively.

That leads the team to a 27-10-3 record ranking No. 6 in the East. They rank No. 4 in goals scored against them allowing just 106 goals through 40 games. They also rank No. 1 in the league in scoring off of power plays.

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Devils have had a rough first half of the season and need to turn it around in the second half. They are 15-23-5 with just 35 points through 43 games. They have lost seven of their last eight games with their only win coming against the Hurricanes.

Our star watch tonight features the Devils' Jesper Bratt who leads the team in goals (14) and assists (25). He will face off against the Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews who leads them with 25 goals and 20 assists.

Toronto is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a moneyline of -350. New Jersey's moneyline is +275. The Over/Under total score is 6.5 goals scored.

