How to Watch Maple Leafs at Lightning

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Maple Leafs will hit the road to take on the Lightning in Tampa on Thursday in NHL action.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season winding down quickly, the playoffs are gearing up. Every team in contention is pushing hard to get into the playoffs or improve their playoff positioning. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Maple Leafs traveling to Tampa to take on the Lightning.

How to Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lighting Today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

Prior to tonight's game, the Maple Leafs are 51-20-6 and are in a great position. Toronto is one of the teams capable of making a run to a championship this season. Last time out, the Maple Leafs ended up beating the Flyers by a final score of 5-2.

On the other side of the ice tonight, the Lighting come in with a 46-22-8 record. Tampa Bay has some questions surrounding its contention ability, but the roster is very talented. In their last game, the Lighting lost to the Red Wings by a final score of 4-3.

Both of these teams are fun to watch and should give hockey fans some great entertainment. With the playoffs right around the corner, both of these teams are looking to make a statement with this win. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

