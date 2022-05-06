The Maple Leafs head to Tampa Bay on Friday night for Game 3 of the best-of-seven series with the Lightning.

The Maple Leafs looked great in Game 1 against the Lightning winning 5-0 but slipped up in game two, losing 5-3.

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 3 in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Toronto was able to shut down the Lightning offense in Game 1 but had no such luck in the second game.

Victor Hedman of the Lightning scored with three seconds left in the first period to open the scoring. Corey Perry added another early in the second to give the Lightning a two-goal lead and despite Michael Bunting scoring for the Maple Leafs to cut the lead to 2-1, they were never really in the game again.

Toronto is trying to win its first playoff series since 2004 but it has now lost home-ice advantage and really needs a win in Game 3 to help its chances.

The Lighting, though, have to be happy about getting a split in Toronto and can now take control of the series with a win on Friday.

The Lightning were great at home this year, going 27-8-6, and will look to continue that success front of their home crowd.

