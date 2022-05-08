How to Watch Maple Leafs at Lightning Game 4 in Canada

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 4 in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maple Leafs stole back home-ice advantage on Friday night when they knocked off the Lightning 5-2.
How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 4 in Canada Today:
Game Date: May 8, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)
Live stream Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 4 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial
The two teams had split the first two games in Toronto, but the Maple Leafs were able to bounce back and get a huge road win on Friday night.
Toronto raced out to a 3-0 lead just 5:52 into the second period but let the Lightning close to within one early in the third. Ilya Mikheyer came up big, though, with two late empt-net goals to cap the scoring and give the Maple Leafs a 5-2 win.
They now have control of the series, but could really put some heat on the Lightning with a Game 4 win.
If the Maple Leafs can steal another road game on Friday, they will head home with a chance to close out its first playoff series win since 2004.
The Lightning, though, won't go down without a fight as they try to hold on to their chances of a third straight Stanley Cup championship.
Tampa Bay has been great at home this year and still have.a great shot at leveling the series in Game 4.
Regional restrictions may apply.