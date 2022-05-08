How to Watch Maple Leafs at Lightning Game 4 in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 4 in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Maple Leafs go for a 3-1 lead on the Lightning when they play game four on Sunday in their best-of-seven series.

The Maple Leafs stole back home-ice advantage on Friday night when they knocked off the Lightning 5-2. 

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 4 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The two teams had split the first two games in Toronto, but the Maple Leafs were able to bounce back and get a huge road win on Friday night.

Toronto raced out to a 3-0 lead just 5:52 into the second period but let the Lightning close to within one early in the third. Ilya Mikheyer came up big, though, with two late empt-net goals to cap the scoring and give the Maple Leafs a 5-2 win.

They now have control of the series, but could really put some heat on the Lightning with a Game 4 win.

If the Maple Leafs can steal another road game on Friday, they will head home with a chance to close out its first playoff series win since 2004.

The Lightning, though, won't go down without a fight as they try to hold on to their chances of a third straight Stanley Cup championship.

Tampa Bay has been great at home this year and still have.a great shot at leveling the series in Game 4.

Regional restrictions may apply.

