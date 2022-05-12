Leafs vs. Lightning stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game 6: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Maple Leafs hit the road on Wednesday night, looking to close out the Lightning in game six of their first-round series.

The back and forth series between the Maple Leafs and Lightning heads back to Tampa Bay, with the Leafs looking to win their first playoff series since 2004.

How to Watch Toronto Maple at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 6 Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream Toronto Maple at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 6 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

The Maple Leafs and Lightning have traded wins over the first five games and it has now put the two-time defending champion Lightning on the verge of being eliminated.

The Maple Leafs got the win on Tuesday after getting down 2-0 after the first period. They would score one in the second and then two more times to start the third to take a 3-2 lead.

Ryan McDonagh of the Lightning tied the game at 8:17 of the third period, but Auston Matthews slammed home a rebound at 13:54 to give the Maple Leafs the lead and the win.

It has been an excellent series through five games and there is no reason to think game six won't be just as good as the Lightning look to keep their three-peat hopes alive and send the series back to Toronto for a game seven.

Regional restrictions may apply.

May 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates a goal by forward Mitchell Marner (not pictured) during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena.
