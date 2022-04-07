Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will meet on Opening Day at Wrigley Field at 2:20 PM ET, with Corbin Burnes and Kyle Hendricks the starting pitchers.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .233 batting average ranked 27th in MLB.
- Last season the Brewers scored the 12th-most runs in baseball (738 total, 4.6 per game).
- Last year the Brewers ranked 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Cubs' .237 batting average ranked 23rd in the league last season.
- The Cubs scored 705 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.312).
Brewers Impact Players
- Hunter Renfroe slugged 31 home runs and collected 96 RBI last season while batting .259.
- Andrew McCutchen collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .334 and a .444 SLG.
- Luis Urias finished with a .249 average, 23 home runs and 75 RBI last season.
- Willy Adames posted a .262 average with 25 homers and 73 RBI.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ drove in 66 runs while batting .226 last season.
- Jonathan Villar posted a .249 average with 18 homers and 42 RBI.
- Willson Contreras finished last season with 21 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .237.
- Frank Schwindel collected 79 hits, posted an OBP of .371 and a .591 SLG.
Brewers and Cubs Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/8/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/9/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/10/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/11/2022
Orioles
-
Away
4/12/2022
Orioles
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/8/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/9/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/10/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/12/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/13/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
