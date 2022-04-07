Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will meet on Opening Day at Wrigley Field at 2:20 PM ET, with Corbin Burnes and Kyle Hendricks the starting pitchers.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers' .233 batting average ranked 27th in MLB.

Last season the Brewers scored the 12th-most runs in baseball (738 total, 4.6 per game).

Last year the Brewers ranked 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Cubs' .237 batting average ranked 23rd in the league last season.

The Cubs scored 705 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.

The Cubs had the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.312).

Brewers Impact Players

Hunter Renfroe slugged 31 home runs and collected 96 RBI last season while batting .259.

Andrew McCutchen collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .334 and a .444 SLG.

Luis Urias finished with a .249 average, 23 home runs and 75 RBI last season.

Willy Adames posted a .262 average with 25 homers and 73 RBI.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ drove in 66 runs while batting .226 last season.

Jonathan Villar posted a .249 average with 18 homers and 42 RBI.

Willson Contreras finished last season with 21 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .237.

Frank Schwindel collected 79 hits, posted an OBP of .371 and a .591 SLG.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Cubs - Away 4/8/2022 Cubs - Away 4/9/2022 Cubs - Away 4/10/2022 Cubs - Away 4/11/2022 Orioles - Away 4/12/2022 Orioles - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Brewers - Home 4/8/2022 Brewers - Home 4/9/2022 Brewers - Home 4/10/2022 Brewers - Home 4/12/2022 Pirates - Away 4/13/2022 Pirates - Away

