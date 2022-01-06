How to Watch Wild at Bruins

The Wild look to snap a five-game losing streak on Thursday when they travel to Boston to take on the Bruins.

The Wild have run into a tough stretch, as they have lost five straight games and have dropped to third in the Central Division.

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream the Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The postponements and pause have seemed to hit the Wild hard, as they had only lost seven games in their first 26 but now find themselves scrambling to slow down this slide.

What is even more surprising is that Minnesota had won eight straight games before the slide. Thursday night, it will look to finally snap the losing streak when it hits the road to Boston to take on a Bruins team that has won three straight.

The Bruins have come out of the pause on fire, as they have downed the Sabres, Red Wings and Devils to improve to 17-10-2. That record has them in fourth place in the Atlantic Division.

It is the second time this season the Bruins have won three straight, and Thursday they will look for their first four-game winning streak when they take on the slumping Wild.

Regional restrictions may apply.