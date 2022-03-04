How to Watch Wild at Sabres

The Wild head to Buffalo on Friday looking to win their second straight game when they play the Sabres.

The Wild snapped a four-game losing streak on Thursday night when they slipped by the Flyers 5-4. The win was just the second in the last eight games for Minnesota who have been going through one of its worst slumps of the year.

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wild have slipped to third place in the Central Division and are now just three points up on the Predators.

Minnesota has played like one of the best teams in the Western Conference at times this year but has been struggling over the last three weeks.

Friday night, the Wild will look to get a second straight win against a Sabres team that is coming off a big win against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

The win against Toronto snapped a six-game losing streak for the Sabres and helped them salvage one win on their five-game road trip.

They now return to Buffalo for five straight home games as they try and improve on their 17-30-8 record.

The Sabres beat the Wild 3-2 in a shootout back on Dec. 16 and will look to do it again on Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.