How to Watch Wild at Sabres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wild head to Buffalo on Friday looking to win their second straight game when they play the Sabres.

The Wild snapped a four-game losing streak on Thursday night when they slipped by the Flyers 5-4. The win was just the second in the last eight games for Minnesota who have been going through one of its worst slumps of the year.

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wild have slipped to third place in the Central Division and are now just three points up on the Predators.

Minnesota has played like one of the best teams in the Western Conference at times this year but has been struggling over the last three weeks.

Friday night, the Wild will look to get a second straight win against a Sabres team that is coming off a big win against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

The win against Toronto snapped a six-game losing streak for the Sabres and helped them salvage one win on their five-game road trip.

They now return to Buffalo for five straight home games as they try and improve on their 17-30-8 record.

The Sabres beat the Wild 3-2 in a shootout back on Dec. 16 and will look to do it again on Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17700432
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Raptors

By Evan Massey27 minutes ago
USATSI_17543174
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Bulls

By Evan Massey27 minutes ago
USATSI_12097552
College Hockey

How to Watch Boston University vs. Maine in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth27 minutes ago
Necaxa
Liga MX

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Toluca

By Rafael Urbina27 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament: Grafton vs Langdon Area

By Steve Benko27 minutes ago
USATSI_17812486
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Sabres

By Adam Childs57 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Hurricanes

By Adam Childs57 minutes ago
USATSI_17805389
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Rangers

By Adam Childs57 minutes ago
USATSI_17821218
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso57 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy