How to Watch Wild at Flames in Canada

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wild and Flames play the first of two straight game against each other on Saturday night in Minnesota.

The Wild host the Flames on Saturday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Minnesota has lost its last two games, both on the road, to the Senators and Maple Leafs.

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

The Wild won the first game of their road trip at Edmonton but have come up short in their last two. They have now lost four of five, but are still an impressive 31-15-3 on the year and sit in third in the Central Division.

Saturday night, they will look to get back in the win column in the first of two straight against the Flames. The two teams will meet again on Tuesday in Minnesota.

The Flames come into the game after a loss to the Canucks on Thursday night. They were thumped 7-1 in a game that snapped their 10 game winning streak.

It was the longest winning streak of the year for Calgary and has moved the Flames into first place in the Pacific Division.

Both of these teams have been really good this year and this should be a great game between two squads that feel like they have a shot to win the Western Conference.

