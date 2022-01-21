How to Watch Wild at Blackhawks

The Wild head to Chicago for the first of two straight games with the Blackhawks, starting on Friday night.

The Wild and Blackhawks start a home-and-home on Friday when Minnesota heads to Chicago for a Central Division clash.

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wild lost to the Avalanche on Monday night 4-3 in overtime. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak and dropped Minnesota to 22-10-3.

It has been a back-and-forth stretch for Minnesota as it has won eight straight before losing five in a row to only bounce back with the three straight wins.

The Wild now will look to avoid going back into a losing streak when they take on a Blackhawks team who is coming off a shootout loss to the Kraken.

Chicago had won four straight before the loss in Seattle. The Blackhawks were trying to win five in a row for the first time this year but came up short.

Friday night, they will look to get back in the win column as they look to pull off a big upset of a very good Wild team.

Regional restrictions may apply.