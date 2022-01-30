How to Watch Wild at Islanders

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kaprizov and the Wild travel to New York to take on Mathew Barzal and the Islanders on the back end of a New York double-header.

The Wild travels to New York with a 25-10-3 record. They are 11-7-2 on the road with a goal differential of plus-34. They secured wins over the Blackhawks (twice) and the Canadiens before their two road games at the Rangers and Islanders.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the team in points with 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists). He is followed by Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman. Zuccarello has 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) and Hartman has 32 points  (team-leading 18 goals and 14 assists).

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Minnesota Wild at New York Islanders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Islanders are 2-1 midway through their six-game home stretch. Their loss came against the Maple Leafs and most recently secured a win against the Flyers. They rank No. 1 in goals scored against them with 91 this season in their net.

Mathew Barzal leads the team in points with 26 on the season. That breaks down to 18 assists and eight goals. He is followed by Josh Bailey and Brock Nelson. Nelson leads the team in scoring with 13 goals.

Minnesota has won three in a row before its trip to New York. They are trying to climb back up to the top of the West where they were. A win here, over a mediocre East team, would go a long way in accomplishing that goal.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Minnesota Wild at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) controls the puck against Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) and defenseman Anton Stralman (86) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
