How to Watch Wild at Rangers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wild hit the road Friday night looking to win their fourth straight game when they plays the Rangers.

The Wild start a four-game road trip Friday night with the first of two games against New York teams.

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Minnesota Wild at New York Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota first will take on the Rangers as the team looks to win its fourth straight. The Wild have won their last three by taking two straight games against the Blackhawks before easily taking care of the Canadiens 8–2 on Monday.

The Wild have now won six of their last seven and are up to 25-10-3 on the year. They still find themselves in fourth place in the Central Division, but they have also played the least amount of games so they have time to catch the top teams.

On Saturday, they will look to stay hot when they play a Rangers team coming off a 5–3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The loss snapped a two-game losing streak for New York and was just its second loss in the last seven.

The Rangers are now 28-12-4 and in a first place tie with the Hurricane and Penguins in the Metropolitan Division.

Their division is loaded and despite playing great hockey all year, they need to keep it up or they will stumble down the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Minnesota Wild at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Rangers

1 minute ago
Jan 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates during a stop in play against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 24, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates on the ice during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_17563547
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Rockets

1 minute ago
USATSI_17570524
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Grizzlies

1 minute ago
USATSI_17532469
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Thunder

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Heat

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy