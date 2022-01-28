How to Watch Wild at Rangers

The Wild hit the road Friday night looking to win their fourth straight game when they plays the Rangers.

The Wild start a four-game road trip Friday night with the first of two games against New York teams.

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Minnesota first will take on the Rangers as the team looks to win its fourth straight. The Wild have won their last three by taking two straight games against the Blackhawks before easily taking care of the Canadiens 8–2 on Monday.

The Wild have now won six of their last seven and are up to 25-10-3 on the year. They still find themselves in fourth place in the Central Division, but they have also played the least amount of games so they have time to catch the top teams.

On Saturday, they will look to stay hot when they play a Rangers team coming off a 5–3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The loss snapped a two-game losing streak for New York and was just its second loss in the last seven.

The Rangers are now 28-12-4 and in a first place tie with the Hurricane and Penguins in the Metropolitan Division.

Their division is loaded and despite playing great hockey all year, they need to keep it up or they will stumble down the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.