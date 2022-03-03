How to Watch Wild at Flyers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both teams will try to get back on track tonight as the Wild visit the Flyers on Thursday.

There was a glimmer of hope for the Flyers when they stifled the Capitals offense at home two games ago. They beat the Caps 2-1 and it felt like it was the culmination of some of their best play of the season even if they didn't have a win to show for it in their previous six-game losing streak. Then two of the best scorers in the NHL came to town and the Oilers shut out Philadelphia 3-0 to start March. 

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both scored a goal and the Flyers couldn't get much going on offense. Fortunately for Philadelphia, its seven-game homestand continues tonight here against the Wild. Another plus for the Flyers is that the Wild are going through a rough patch of their own. This could be a very close game and give much-needed momentum to the winner. 

Fortunately for the Wild, they are in good standing to make the playoffs. They are the third-best team in the Central that includes the best team in terms of points in Colorado. They've lost four in a row, though, all to Canadian teams. They're coming off back-to-back losses to the Flames and their last game was a 5-1 loss at home to the hottest team in the league. The Wild must take advantage tonight before things get away from them. 

