How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Bruins (16-10-2) host the Minnesota Wild (19-10-2) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on January 6, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins rank eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Wild are sixth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Boston vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Garden
Betting Information for Boston vs. Minnesota
Boston and Minnesota Stats
- The Bruins score 2.8 goals per game (79 in 28 games), and the Wild concede 3.1 (96 in 31).
- The Wild put up 3.6 goals per game (113 in 31 games), and the Bruins give up 2.6 (72 in 28).
- In terms of goal differential, Boston is +7 on the season (13th in league).
- Minnesota is ninth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +17.
- The Wild have conceded 21 power-play goals (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).
- The Wild have scored 17 power-play goals (25th in league in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 16 while short-handed (11th in penalty-kill percentage).
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov is one of the top offensive options for Minnesota with 39 points (1.3 per game), with 13 goals and 26 assists in 31 games (playing 19:25 per game).
- Ryan Hartman has racked up 28 points this season, with 15 goals and 13 assists.
- Mats Zuccarello is a key player on offense for Minnesota with eight goals and 17 assists.
- Cam Talbot has a .909 save percentage (25th in the league), with 710 total saves (29.6 per game), allowing 71 goals (3.0 per game).
- Kaapo Kahkonen has a .906 save percentage, recording 184 saves (23.0 per game) and allowing 19 goals (2.4 per game).
Wild Injuries: Jared Spurgeon: Out (Lower-body), Joel Eriksson Ek: Out (Upper body), Cam Talbot: Day To Day (Lower body), Jordan Greenway: Out (Health Protocols)
Boston Impact Players
- One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has scored 30 points in 24 games (11 goals and 19 assists).
- Patrice Bergeron is another of Boston's top contributors through 28 games, with 11 goals and 13 assists.
- David Pastrnak has 21 total points for Boston, with eight goals and 13 assists.
- Jeremy Swayman has allowed 33 goals (2.2 per game) and recorded 377 saves (25.1 per game).
- Linus Ullmark has recorded a .919 save percentage (14th in the league), conceding 33 goals (2.4 per game) with 374 saves (26.7 per game).
Bruins Injuries: Karson Kuhlman: Out (COVID-19), Jake DeBrusk: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19)
