How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) tries to gain control of the puck in front of New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (16-10-2) host the Minnesota Wild (19-10-2) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on January 6, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins rank eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Wild are sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Boston vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Boston vs. Minnesota

Boston and Minnesota Stats

The Bruins score 2.8 goals per game (79 in 28 games), and the Wild concede 3.1 (96 in 31).

The Wild put up 3.6 goals per game (113 in 31 games), and the Bruins give up 2.6 (72 in 28).

In terms of goal differential, Boston is +7 on the season (13th in league).

Minnesota is ninth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +17.

The Wild have conceded 21 power-play goals (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

The Wild have scored 17 power-play goals (25th in league in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 16 while short-handed (11th in penalty-kill percentage).

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov is one of the top offensive options for Minnesota with 39 points (1.3 per game), with 13 goals and 26 assists in 31 games (playing 19:25 per game).

Ryan Hartman has racked up 28 points this season, with 15 goals and 13 assists.

Mats Zuccarello is a key player on offense for Minnesota with eight goals and 17 assists.

Cam Talbot has a .909 save percentage (25th in the league), with 710 total saves (29.6 per game), allowing 71 goals (3.0 per game).

Kaapo Kahkonen has a .906 save percentage, recording 184 saves (23.0 per game) and allowing 19 goals (2.4 per game).

Wild Injuries: Jared Spurgeon: Out (Lower-body), Joel Eriksson Ek: Out (Upper body), Cam Talbot: Day To Day (Lower body), Jordan Greenway: Out (Health Protocols)

Boston Impact Players

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has scored 30 points in 24 games (11 goals and 19 assists).

Patrice Bergeron is another of Boston's top contributors through 28 games, with 11 goals and 13 assists.

David Pastrnak has 21 total points for Boston, with eight goals and 13 assists.

Jeremy Swayman has allowed 33 goals (2.2 per game) and recorded 377 saves (25.1 per game).

Linus Ullmark has recorded a .919 save percentage (14th in the league), conceding 33 goals (2.4 per game) with 374 saves (26.7 per game).

Bruins Injuries: Karson Kuhlman: Out (COVID-19), Jake DeBrusk: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19)

