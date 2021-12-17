Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Dec 14, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) skates away from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Thursday features a matchup between the Minnesota Wild (19-8-1) and the Buffalo Sabres (9-15-4), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are first in the Western Conference and the Sabres rank 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Wild -1.5 6

Minnesota and Buffalo Stats

The Wild put up 3.7 goals per game (103 in 28 games), and the Sabres give up 3.5 (98 in 28).

The Sabres put up 2.7 goals per game (76 in 28 games), and the Wild give up 2.9 (81 in 28).

Minnesota is third in the NHL in goal differential, at +22 (+0.8 per game).

Buffalo has a -22 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.

On the power play, the Wild have scored 16 goals (on 17.4% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 14 (killing off 79.7% of penalties, 18th in league).

The Wild have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities).

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov has been a top contributor on Minnesota this season, with 32 points in 28 games.

Ryan Hartman has 13 goals and 10 assists to total 23 points (0.8 per game).

Mats Zuccarello's season total of 22 points has come from eight goals and 14 assists.

Cam Talbot has conceded 57 goals (2.7 per game) and recorded 628 saves (29.9 per game) with a .917 save percentage (17th in the league).

Kaapo Kahkonen has conceded 19 goals (2.7 per game) and racked up 180 saves (25.7 per game) with a .905 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: Jonas Brodin: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Buffalo Impact Players

Kyle Okposo is one of the top offensive options for Buffalo with 19 points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 13 assists in 28 games (playing 16:42 per game).

Tage Thompson has scored 18 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 10 goals and eight assists.

Rasmus Dahlin has 17 points so far, including five goals and 12 assists.

Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league), with 391 total saves (27.9 per game), allowing 42 goals (3.0 per game).

Craig Anderson has a .921 save percentage, making 175 saves (29.2 per game) and allowing 15 goals (2.5 per game).

Sabres Injuries: Alex Tuch: Out (Upper body), Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body)

