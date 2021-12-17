Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Thursday features a matchup between the Minnesota Wild (19-8-1) and the Buffalo Sabres (9-15-4), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are first in the Western Conference and the Sabres rank 13th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wild
-1.5
6
Minnesota and Buffalo Stats
- The Wild put up 3.7 goals per game (103 in 28 games), and the Sabres give up 3.5 (98 in 28).
- The Sabres put up 2.7 goals per game (76 in 28 games), and the Wild give up 2.9 (81 in 28).
- Minnesota is third in the NHL in goal differential, at +22 (+0.8 per game).
- Buffalo has a -22 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.
- On the power play, the Wild have scored 16 goals (on 17.4% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 14 (killing off 79.7% of penalties, 18th in league).
- The Wild have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities).
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov has been a top contributor on Minnesota this season, with 32 points in 28 games.
- Ryan Hartman has 13 goals and 10 assists to total 23 points (0.8 per game).
- Mats Zuccarello's season total of 22 points has come from eight goals and 14 assists.
- Cam Talbot has conceded 57 goals (2.7 per game) and recorded 628 saves (29.9 per game) with a .917 save percentage (17th in the league).
- Kaapo Kahkonen has conceded 19 goals (2.7 per game) and racked up 180 saves (25.7 per game) with a .905 save percentage.
Wild Injuries: Jonas Brodin: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Kyle Okposo is one of the top offensive options for Buffalo with 19 points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 13 assists in 28 games (playing 16:42 per game).
- Tage Thompson has scored 18 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 10 goals and eight assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin has 17 points so far, including five goals and 12 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league), with 391 total saves (27.9 per game), allowing 42 goals (3.0 per game).
- Craig Anderson has a .921 save percentage, making 175 saves (29.2 per game) and allowing 15 goals (2.5 per game).
Sabres Injuries: Alex Tuch: Out (Upper body), Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body)
How To Watch
December
16
2021
Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
