Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) skates away from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 14, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) skates away from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The NHL slate on Thursday features a matchup between the Minnesota Wild (19-8-1) and the Buffalo Sabres (9-15-4), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are first in the Western Conference and the Sabres rank 13th in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Buffalo

    Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Buffalo

    Wild vs Sabres Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wild

    -1.5

    6

    Minnesota and Buffalo Stats

    • The Wild put up 3.7 goals per game (103 in 28 games), and the Sabres give up 3.5 (98 in 28).
    • The Sabres put up 2.7 goals per game (76 in 28 games), and the Wild give up 2.9 (81 in 28).
    • Minnesota is third in the NHL in goal differential, at +22 (+0.8 per game).
    • Buffalo has a -22 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.
    • On the power play, the Wild have scored 16 goals (on 17.4% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 14 (killing off 79.7% of penalties, 18th in league).
    • The Wild have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities).

    Minnesota Impact Players

    • Kirill Kaprizov has been a top contributor on Minnesota this season, with 32 points in 28 games.
    • Ryan Hartman has 13 goals and 10 assists to total 23 points (0.8 per game).
    • Mats Zuccarello's season total of 22 points has come from eight goals and 14 assists.
    • Cam Talbot has conceded 57 goals (2.7 per game) and recorded 628 saves (29.9 per game) with a .917 save percentage (17th in the league).
    • Kaapo Kahkonen has conceded 19 goals (2.7 per game) and racked up 180 saves (25.7 per game) with a .905 save percentage.

    Wild Injuries: Jonas Brodin: Day To Day (Upper Body)

    Buffalo Impact Players

    • Kyle Okposo is one of the top offensive options for Buffalo with 19 points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 13 assists in 28 games (playing 16:42 per game).
    • Tage Thompson has scored 18 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 10 goals and eight assists.
    • Rasmus Dahlin has 17 points so far, including five goals and 12 assists.
    • Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league), with 391 total saves (27.9 per game), allowing 42 goals (3.0 per game).
    • Craig Anderson has a .921 save percentage, making 175 saves (29.2 per game) and allowing 15 goals (2.5 per game).

    Sabres Injuries: Alex Tuch: Out (Upper body), Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 14, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) skates away from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) looks to score as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy (3) and goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defend the net in the third period of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) reacts after being fouled at the basket by Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    suns
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Suns

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (left) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul talk during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates with the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy