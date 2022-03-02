Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) skates to the bench in the third period against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Friday NHL schedule features the Buffalo Sabres (16-30-8) hosting the Minnesota Wild (31-17-3) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Sabres are 15th in the Eastern Conference (40 points), and the Wild are fourth in the Western Conference (65 points).

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Minnesota

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Minnesota

Buffalo and Minnesota Stats

  • The Sabres are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Wild are 21st on defense (3.1 against).
  • On average, the Wild post 3.7 goals in a game (fourth in league), and the Sabres concede 3.6 (29th).
  • Buffalo has a -53 goal differential on the season, 28th in the league.
  • Minnesota has a +28 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.
  • The Wild have conceded 38 power-play goals (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 28 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).
  • The Wild have scored 31 power-play goals (on 19.5% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 34 (killing off 76.6% of penalties, 25th in league).

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov's 24 goals and 40 assists in 50 games for Minnesota add up to 64 total points on the season.
  • Mats Zuccarello is one of the impact players on offense for Minnesota with 53 total points (1.2 per game), with 17 goals and 36 assists in 44 games.
  • Minnesota's Kevin Fiala is among the leaders on the team with 44 total points (17 goals and 27 assists).
  • Cam Talbot has played 32 games this season, conceding 93 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 922 saves and a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).

Wild Injuries: Matt Dumba: Out (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • One of Buffalo's most productive offensive players this season is Tage Thompson, who has 40 points (22 goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 17:50 per game.
  • Jeff Skinner is another of Buffalo's offensive options, contributing 37 points (20 goals, 17 assists) to the team.
  • Rasmus Dahlin's season total of 34 points has come from eight goals and 26 assists.
  • Dustin Tokarski has conceded 60 goals (3.4 goals against average) and racked up 532 saves with an .899 save percentage (40th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Out (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
