Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Friday NHL schedule features the Buffalo Sabres (16-30-8) hosting the Minnesota Wild (31-17-3) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Sabres are 15th in the Eastern Conference (40 points), and the Wild are fourth in the Western Conference (65 points).
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Minnesota
Buffalo and Minnesota Stats
- The Sabres are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Wild are 21st on defense (3.1 against).
- On average, the Wild post 3.7 goals in a game (fourth in league), and the Sabres concede 3.6 (29th).
- Buffalo has a -53 goal differential on the season, 28th in the league.
- Minnesota has a +28 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.
- The Wild have conceded 38 power-play goals (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 28 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).
- The Wild have scored 31 power-play goals (on 19.5% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 34 (killing off 76.6% of penalties, 25th in league).
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov's 24 goals and 40 assists in 50 games for Minnesota add up to 64 total points on the season.
- Mats Zuccarello is one of the impact players on offense for Minnesota with 53 total points (1.2 per game), with 17 goals and 36 assists in 44 games.
- Minnesota's Kevin Fiala is among the leaders on the team with 44 total points (17 goals and 27 assists).
- Cam Talbot has played 32 games this season, conceding 93 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 922 saves and a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).
Wild Injuries: Matt Dumba: Out (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Buffalo Impact Players
- One of Buffalo's most productive offensive players this season is Tage Thompson, who has 40 points (22 goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 17:50 per game.
- Jeff Skinner is another of Buffalo's offensive options, contributing 37 points (20 goals, 17 assists) to the team.
- Rasmus Dahlin's season total of 34 points has come from eight goals and 26 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has conceded 60 goals (3.4 goals against average) and racked up 532 saves with an .899 save percentage (40th in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Out (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)
