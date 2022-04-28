Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates in the third period against the Arizona Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Thursday features a matchup between the Calgary Flames (50-20-10) and the Minnesota Wild (51-22-7), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Flames are second (with 110 points) and the Wild third (109 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Calgary

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Minnesota

Date Home Away Result 3/1/2022 Wild Flames 5-1 CGY 2/26/2022 Flames Wild 7-3 CGY

Calgary and Minnesota Stats

The Flames score 3.6 goals per game (sixth in league), and the Wild are conceding 3.1 (18th).

The Wild are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Flames are third in goals conceded (2.5).

Calgary is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +88.

Minnesota is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +52.

On the power play, the Flames have scored 54 goals (on 23.4% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Wild have conceded 62 (killing off 75.8% of penalties, 25th in league).

The Flames have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Wild have scored 51 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has scored 113 points in 80 games (39 goals and 74 assists).

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's most productive contributors through 80 games, with 41 goals and 61 assists.

Elias Lindholm's 81 points this season have come via 41 goals and 40 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has allowed 134 goals (2.21 goals against average) and racked up 1595 saves.

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Trevor Lewis: Day To Day (Personal)

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov has recorded 45 goals and 60 assists in 79 games for Minnesota, good for 105 points.

Kevin Fiala has racked up 83 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 33 goals and 50 assists.

Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello is among the top offensive players on the team with 79 total points (24 goals and 55 assists).

Marc-Andre Fleury has 1546 saves while giving up 158 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .907 save percentage (29th in the league).

Wild Injuries: Marcus Foligno: Out (COVID-19), Mats Zuccarello: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jared Spurgeon: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Out (Upper Body)

