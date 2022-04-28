Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Thursday features a matchup between the Calgary Flames (50-20-10) and the Minnesota Wild (51-22-7), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Flames are second (with 110 points) and the Wild third (109 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Calgary
- Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Minnesota
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
3/1/2022
Wild
Flames
5-1 CGY
2/26/2022
Flames
Wild
7-3 CGY
Calgary and Minnesota Stats
- The Flames score 3.6 goals per game (sixth in league), and the Wild are conceding 3.1 (18th).
- The Wild are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Flames are third in goals conceded (2.5).
- Calgary is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +88.
- Minnesota is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +52.
- On the power play, the Flames have scored 54 goals (on 23.4% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Wild have conceded 62 (killing off 75.8% of penalties, 25th in league).
- The Flames have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Wild have scored 51 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).
Calgary Impact Players
- One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has scored 113 points in 80 games (39 goals and 74 assists).
- Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's most productive contributors through 80 games, with 41 goals and 61 assists.
- Elias Lindholm's 81 points this season have come via 41 goals and 40 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom has allowed 134 goals (2.21 goals against average) and racked up 1595 saves.
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Trevor Lewis: Day To Day (Personal)
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov has recorded 45 goals and 60 assists in 79 games for Minnesota, good for 105 points.
- Kevin Fiala has racked up 83 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 33 goals and 50 assists.
- Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello is among the top offensive players on the team with 79 total points (24 goals and 55 assists).
- Marc-Andre Fleury has 1546 saves while giving up 158 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .907 save percentage (29th in the league).
Wild Injuries: Marcus Foligno: Out (COVID-19), Mats Zuccarello: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jared Spurgeon: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Out (Upper Body)
