Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Jan 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his goal with defenseman Matt Dumba (24) and left wing Matt Boldy (12) and right wing Ryan Hartman (38) and right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (22-10-3) hit the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (15-18-6) as a part of Friday's NHL slate, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Wild sit in fifth place in the Western Conference with 47 points and the Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 36 points.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Wild -1.5 6

Minnesota and Chicago Stats

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane drives the offense for Chicago with 34 points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 25 assists in 35 games (playing 21:54 per game).

Alex DeBrincat has scored 32 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and nine assists.

Chicago's Seth Jones is among the leaders on the team with 25 total points (three goals and 22 assists).

Marc-Andre Fleury has a .916 save percentage (16th in the league). He has 777 saves, and has conceded 71 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols)

Minnesota Impact Players

One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has scored 44 points in 34 games (16 goals and 28 assists).

Mats Zuccarello has accumulated 32 points (1.1 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 21 assists.

Ryan Hartman has 30 total points for Minnesota, with 16 goals and 14 assists.

Cam Talbot has a 3.0 goals against average, and 710 saves. His .909 save percentage ranks 25th in the league.

Wild Injuries: Nick Bjugstad: Out (Upper body), Jonas Brodin: Out (Lower Body), Jared Spurgeon: Out (Lower-body), Cam Talbot: Day To Day (Lower Body)

