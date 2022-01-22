Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Wild (22-10-3) hit the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (15-18-6) as a part of Friday's NHL slate, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Wild sit in fifth place in the Western Conference with 47 points and the Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 36 points.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wild
-1.5
6
Minnesota and Chicago Stats
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane drives the offense for Chicago with 34 points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 25 assists in 35 games (playing 21:54 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat has scored 32 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and nine assists.
- Chicago's Seth Jones is among the leaders on the team with 25 total points (three goals and 22 assists).
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a .916 save percentage (16th in the league). He has 777 saves, and has conceded 71 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Blackhawks Injuries: Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols)
Minnesota Impact Players
- One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has scored 44 points in 34 games (16 goals and 28 assists).
- Mats Zuccarello has accumulated 32 points (1.1 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 21 assists.
- Ryan Hartman has 30 total points for Minnesota, with 16 goals and 14 assists.
- Cam Talbot has a 3.0 goals against average, and 710 saves. His .909 save percentage ranks 25th in the league.
Wild Injuries: Nick Bjugstad: Out (Upper body), Jonas Brodin: Out (Lower Body), Jared Spurgeon: Out (Lower-body), Cam Talbot: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
21
2022
Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks
TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)