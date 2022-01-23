Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Saturday features a showdown between the Minnesota Wild (23-10-3) and the Chicago Blackhawks (15-19-6), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are fifth and the Blackhawks 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wild
-1.5
6
Minnesota and Chicago Stats
Minnesota Impact Players
- One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has scored 46 points in 35 games (16 goals and 30 assists).
- Mats Zuccarello has 11 goals and 23 assists to total 34 points (1.1 per game).
- Ryan Hartman's season total of 32 points has come from 18 goals and 14 assists.
- Cam Talbot has allowed 71 goals (3.00 goals against average) and racked up 710 saves.
Wild Injuries: Nick Bjugstad: Out (Upper body), Jonas Brodin: Out (Lower Body), Cam Talbot: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane is an offensive leader for Chicago with 35 points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 26 assists in 36 games (playing 21:55 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat has racked up 32 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 23 goals and nine assists.
- Chicago's Seth Jones is among the leading scorers on the team with 25 total points (three goals and 22 assists).
- Marc-Andre Fleury has played 28 games this season, conceding 75 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 786 saves and a .913 save percentage (18th in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)
How To Watch
January
22
2022
Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
