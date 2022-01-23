Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Saturday features a showdown between the Minnesota Wild (23-10-3) and the Chicago Blackhawks (15-19-6), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are fifth and the Blackhawks 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Chicago

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Xcel Energy Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Chicago

Wild vs Blackhawks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wild

-1.5

6

Minnesota and Chicago Stats

Minnesota Impact Players

  • One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has scored 46 points in 35 games (16 goals and 30 assists).
  • Mats Zuccarello has 11 goals and 23 assists to total 34 points (1.1 per game).
  • Ryan Hartman's season total of 32 points has come from 18 goals and 14 assists.
  • Cam Talbot has allowed 71 goals (3.00 goals against average) and racked up 710 saves.

Wild Injuries: Nick Bjugstad: Out (Upper body), Jonas Brodin: Out (Lower Body), Cam Talbot: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane is an offensive leader for Chicago with 35 points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 26 assists in 36 games (playing 21:55 per game).
  • Alex DeBrincat has racked up 32 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 23 goals and nine assists.
  • Chicago's Seth Jones is among the leading scorers on the team with 25 total points (three goals and 22 assists).
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has played 28 games this season, conceding 75 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 786 saves and a .913 save percentage (18th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17542866
NHL

