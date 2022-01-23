Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Saturday features a showdown between the Minnesota Wild (23-10-3) and the Chicago Blackhawks (15-19-6), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are fifth and the Blackhawks 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Wild -1.5 6

Minnesota and Chicago Stats

Minnesota Impact Players

One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has scored 46 points in 35 games (16 goals and 30 assists).

Mats Zuccarello has 11 goals and 23 assists to total 34 points (1.1 per game).

Ryan Hartman's season total of 32 points has come from 18 goals and 14 assists.

Cam Talbot has allowed 71 goals (3.00 goals against average) and racked up 710 saves.

Wild Injuries: Nick Bjugstad: Out (Upper body), Jonas Brodin: Out (Lower Body), Cam Talbot: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is an offensive leader for Chicago with 35 points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 26 assists in 36 games (playing 21:55 per game).

Alex DeBrincat has racked up 32 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 23 goals and nine assists.

Chicago's Seth Jones is among the leading scorers on the team with 25 total points (three goals and 22 assists).

Marc-Andre Fleury has played 28 games this season, conceding 75 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 786 saves and a .913 save percentage (18th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

