Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's NHL action will see the Minnesota Wild (35-20-4) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (22-30-9), starting at 2:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are fifth (with 74 points) and the Blackhawks 14th (53 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wild
-1.5
6.5
Minnesota and Chicago Stats
- On average, the Wild score 3.7 goals in a game (third in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (24th).
- The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (27th in league), and the Wild concede 3.2 (22nd).
- Minnesota has a +26 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.
- Chicago's goal differential is -49 on the season (26th in the NHL).
- The Wild have scored 36 power-play goals (17th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 42 goals on power-plays (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Wild have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.8% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 20.1% of opportunities).
Minnesota Impact Players
- One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 75 points (32 goals, 43 assists) and plays an average of 19:05 per game.
- Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's top contributors through 51 games, with 19 goals and 42 assists.
- Kevin Fiala has 54 total points for Minnesota, with 20 goals and 34 assists.
- Kaapo Kahkonen has allowed 66 goals (2.87 goals against average) and racked up 668 saves.
Wild Injuries: None
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's 67 points are important for Chicago. He has put up 19 goals and 48 assists in 57 games.
- Alex DeBrincat is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 55 total points (0.9 per game), with 34 goals and 21 assists in 61 games.
- Seth Jones has 39 points so far, including three goals and 36 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a .909 save percentage (23rd in the league), with 1243 total saves, conceding 124 goals (2.9 goals against average).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
