Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL action will see the Minnesota Wild (35-20-4) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (22-30-9), starting at 2:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are fifth (with 74 points) and the Blackhawks 14th (53 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Chicago

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Chicago

Wild vs Blackhawks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wild

-1.5

6.5

Minnesota and Chicago Stats

  • On average, the Wild score 3.7 goals in a game (third in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (24th).
  • The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (27th in league), and the Wild concede 3.2 (22nd).
  • Minnesota has a +26 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.
  • Chicago's goal differential is -49 on the season (26th in the NHL).
  • The Wild have scored 36 power-play goals (17th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 42 goals on power-plays (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Wild have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.8% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 20.1% of opportunities).

Minnesota Impact Players

  • One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 75 points (32 goals, 43 assists) and plays an average of 19:05 per game.
  • Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's top contributors through 51 games, with 19 goals and 42 assists.
  • Kevin Fiala has 54 total points for Minnesota, with 20 goals and 34 assists.
  • Kaapo Kahkonen has allowed 66 goals (2.87 goals against average) and racked up 668 saves.

Wild Injuries: None

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane's 67 points are important for Chicago. He has put up 19 goals and 48 assists in 57 games.
  • Alex DeBrincat is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 55 total points (0.9 per game), with 34 goals and 21 assists in 61 games.
  • Seth Jones has 39 points so far, including three goals and 36 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has a .909 save percentage (23rd in the league), with 1243 total saves, conceding 124 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NHL

