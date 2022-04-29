How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save against Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) while Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) defends in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Friday features the Minnesota Wild (52-22-7) hosting the Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7) at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild rank third in the Western Conference with 111 points and the Avalanche are first in the Western Conference with 119 points.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Colorado

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV:

Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Xcel Energy Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Minnesota vs. Colorado

Date Home Away Result 3/27/2022 Wild Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) MIN 3/27/2022 Wild Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) MIN 1/17/2022 Avalanche Wild 4-3 (F/SO) COL 10/30/2021 Avalanche Wild 4-1 COL

Minnesota and Colorado Stats

The Wild are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Avalanche are eighth in goals conceded (2.8).

On average, the Avalanche post 3.8 goals in a game (second in NHL), and the Wild concede 3.1 (17th).

Minnesota has a +53 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.

Colorado's goal differential is +79 on the season (third in the league).

The Avalanche have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.2% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (successful on 20.9% of opportunities).

The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (sixth in league in power-play percentage), and the Wild have conceded 62 while short-handed (24th in penalty-kill percentage).

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov has been a top contributor on Minnesota this season, with 106 points in 80 games.

Kevin Fiala has 84 points (1.0 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 51 assists.

Mats Zuccarello has 24 goals and 55 assists for Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a 2.9 goals against average, and 1546 saves. His .907 save percentage ranks 30th in the league.

Wild Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jared Spurgeon: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Out (Upper Body)

Colorado Impact Players

Mikko Rantanen's 36 goals and 55 assists in 74 games for Colorado add up to 91 total points on the season.

Nathan MacKinnon has helped lead the attack for Colorado this season with 32 goals and 56 assists.

Colorado's Cale Makar is among the leading scorers on the team with 86 total points (28 goals and 58 assists).

Darcy Kuemper has 1616 saves while allowing 138 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist)

Regional restrictions apply.