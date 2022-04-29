How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Friday features the Minnesota Wild (52-22-7) hosting the Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7) at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild rank third in the Western Conference with 111 points and the Avalanche are first in the Western Conference with 119 points.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV:
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Head-to-head results for Minnesota vs. Colorado
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
3/27/2022
Wild
Avalanche
3-2 (F/OT) MIN
1/17/2022
Avalanche
Wild
4-3 (F/SO) COL
10/30/2021
Avalanche
Wild
4-1 COL
Minnesota and Colorado Stats
- The Wild are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Avalanche are eighth in goals conceded (2.8).
- On average, the Avalanche post 3.8 goals in a game (second in NHL), and the Wild concede 3.1 (17th).
- Minnesota has a +53 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.
- Colorado's goal differential is +79 on the season (third in the league).
- The Avalanche have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.2% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (successful on 20.9% of opportunities).
- The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (sixth in league in power-play percentage), and the Wild have conceded 62 while short-handed (24th in penalty-kill percentage).
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov has been a top contributor on Minnesota this season, with 106 points in 80 games.
- Kevin Fiala has 84 points (1.0 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 51 assists.
- Mats Zuccarello has 24 goals and 55 assists for Minnesota.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a 2.9 goals against average, and 1546 saves. His .907 save percentage ranks 30th in the league.
Wild Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jared Spurgeon: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Out (Upper Body)
Colorado Impact Players
- Mikko Rantanen's 36 goals and 55 assists in 74 games for Colorado add up to 91 total points on the season.
- Nathan MacKinnon has helped lead the attack for Colorado this season with 32 goals and 56 assists.
- Colorado's Cale Makar is among the leading scorers on the team with 86 total points (28 goals and 58 assists).
- Darcy Kuemper has 1616 saves while allowing 138 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).
Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist)
