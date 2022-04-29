Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save against Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) while Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) defends in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Friday features the Minnesota Wild (52-22-7) hosting the Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7) at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild rank third in the Western Conference with 111 points and the Avalanche are first in the Western Conference with 119 points.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Colorado

Head-to-head results for Minnesota vs. Colorado

Minnesota and Colorado Stats

  • The Wild are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Avalanche are eighth in goals conceded (2.8).
  • On average, the Avalanche post 3.8 goals in a game (second in NHL), and the Wild concede 3.1 (17th).
  • Minnesota has a +53 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.
  • Colorado's goal differential is +79 on the season (third in the league).
  • The Avalanche have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.2% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (successful on 20.9% of opportunities).
  • The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (sixth in league in power-play percentage), and the Wild have conceded 62 while short-handed (24th in penalty-kill percentage).

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov has been a top contributor on Minnesota this season, with 106 points in 80 games.
  • Kevin Fiala has 84 points (1.0 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 51 assists.
  • Mats Zuccarello has 24 goals and 55 assists for Minnesota.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has a 2.9 goals against average, and 1546 saves. His .907 save percentage ranks 30th in the league.

Wild Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jared Spurgeon: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Out (Upper Body)

Colorado Impact Players

  • Mikko Rantanen's 36 goals and 55 assists in 74 games for Colorado add up to 91 total points on the season.
  • Nathan MacKinnon has helped lead the attack for Colorado this season with 32 goals and 56 assists.
  • Colorado's Cale Makar is among the leading scorers on the team with 86 total points (28 goals and 58 assists).
  • Darcy Kuemper has 1616 saves while allowing 138 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist)

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL:
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
