Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrate the win over the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (45-21-6) and the Dallas Stars (42-27-4) meet in Dallas, Texas on April 14, 2022 at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild sit in third place and the Stars are seventh in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Minnesota

Minnesota and Dallas Stats

  • The Wild are scoring 3.6 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Stars are conceding 3.0 (15th).
  • On average, the Stars score 2.9 goals in a game (19th in NHL), and the Wild give up 3.0 (17th).
  • Minnesota is seventh in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +44.
  • Dallas' goal differential is -4 on the season (19th in the NHL).
  • The Stars have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.9% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities).
  • The Stars have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 21.9% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 57 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.2% of penalties).

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski drives the offense for Dallas with 72 points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 45 assists in 73 games (playing 18:26 per game).
  • Jason Robertson has helped lead the offense for Dallas this season with 34 goals and 34 assists.
  • Roope Hintz is a key player on offense for Dallas with 32 goals and 30 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has a .914 save percentage (15th in the league), with 1064 total saves, allowing 100 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov is Minnesota's top contributor with 91 points. He has 42 goals and 49 assists this season.
  • Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 72 points (22 goals, 50 assists) to the team.
  • Kevin Fiala's 65 points this season have come via 26 goals and 39 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).

Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jon Merrill: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Wild Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/8/2022

Blues

L 4-3

Away

-109

4/10/2022

Kings

W 6-3

Home

-189

4/12/2022

Oilers

W 5-1

Home

-131

4/14/2022

Stars

-

Away

-122

4/16/2022

Blues

-

Away

-

4/17/2022

Sharks

-

Home

-

4/19/2022

Canadiens

-

Away

-

Stars Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/9/2022

Devils

L 3-1

Home

-263

4/10/2022

Blackhawks

W 6-4

Away

-163

4/12/2022

Lightning

W 1-0

Home

+136

4/14/2022

Wild

-

Home

+101

4/16/2022

Sharks

-

Home

-

4/18/2022

Canucks

-

Away

-

4/20/2022

Oilers

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18081209
NHL

