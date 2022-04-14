Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrate the win over the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (45-21-6) and the Dallas Stars (42-27-4) meet in Dallas, Texas on April 14, 2022 at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild sit in third place and the Stars are seventh in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Thursday, April 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: American Airlines Center

Minnesota and Dallas Stats

The Wild are scoring 3.6 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Stars are conceding 3.0 (15th).

On average, the Stars score 2.9 goals in a game (19th in NHL), and the Wild give up 3.0 (17th).

Minnesota is seventh in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +44.

Dallas' goal differential is -4 on the season (19th in the NHL).

The Stars have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.9% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities).

The Stars have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 21.9% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 57 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.2% of penalties).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski drives the offense for Dallas with 72 points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 45 assists in 73 games (playing 18:26 per game).

Jason Robertson has helped lead the offense for Dallas this season with 34 goals and 34 assists.

Roope Hintz is a key player on offense for Dallas with 32 goals and 30 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a .914 save percentage (15th in the league), with 1064 total saves, allowing 100 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov is Minnesota's top contributor with 91 points. He has 42 goals and 49 assists this season.

Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 72 points (22 goals, 50 assists) to the team.

Kevin Fiala's 65 points this season have come via 26 goals and 39 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).

Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jon Merrill: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Wild Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/8/2022 Blues L 4-3 Away -109 4/10/2022 Kings W 6-3 Home -189 4/12/2022 Oilers W 5-1 Home -131 4/14/2022 Stars - Away -122 4/16/2022 Blues - Away - 4/17/2022 Sharks - Home - 4/19/2022 Canadiens - Away -

Stars Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/9/2022 Devils L 3-1 Home -263 4/10/2022 Blackhawks W 6-4 Away -163 4/12/2022 Lightning W 1-0 Home +136 4/14/2022 Wild - Home +101 4/16/2022 Sharks - Home - 4/18/2022 Canucks - Away - 4/20/2022 Oilers - Away -

