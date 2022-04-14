Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Wild (45-21-6) and the Dallas Stars (42-27-4) meet in Dallas, Texas on April 14, 2022 at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild sit in third place and the Stars are seventh in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Dallas vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Minnesota and Dallas Stats
- The Wild are scoring 3.6 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Stars are conceding 3.0 (15th).
- On average, the Stars score 2.9 goals in a game (19th in NHL), and the Wild give up 3.0 (17th).
- Minnesota is seventh in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +44.
- Dallas' goal differential is -4 on the season (19th in the NHL).
- The Stars have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.9% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities).
- The Stars have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 21.9% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 57 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.2% of penalties).
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski drives the offense for Dallas with 72 points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 45 assists in 73 games (playing 18:26 per game).
- Jason Robertson has helped lead the offense for Dallas this season with 34 goals and 34 assists.
- Roope Hintz is a key player on offense for Dallas with 32 goals and 30 assists.
- Jake Oettinger has a .914 save percentage (15th in the league), with 1064 total saves, allowing 100 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov is Minnesota's top contributor with 91 points. He has 42 goals and 49 assists this season.
- Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 72 points (22 goals, 50 assists) to the team.
- Kevin Fiala's 65 points this season have come via 26 goals and 39 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).
Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jon Merrill: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Wild Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/8/2022
Blues
L 4-3
Away
-109
4/10/2022
Kings
W 6-3
Home
-189
4/12/2022
Oilers
W 5-1
Home
-131
4/14/2022
Stars
-
Away
-122
4/16/2022
Blues
-
Away
-
4/17/2022
Sharks
-
Home
-
4/19/2022
Canadiens
-
Away
-
Stars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/9/2022
Devils
L 3-1
Home
-263
4/10/2022
Blackhawks
W 6-4
Away
-163
4/12/2022
Lightning
W 1-0
Home
+136
4/14/2022
Wild
-
Home
+101
4/16/2022
Sharks
-
Home
-
4/18/2022
Canucks
-
Away
-
4/20/2022
Oilers
-
Away
-
