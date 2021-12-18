Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 2, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres with defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) and left wing Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL slate includes the Minnesota Wild (19-8-2) hosting the Florida Panthers (18-7-4) at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Wild rank first in the Western Conference with 40 points and the Panthers are sixth in the Eastern Conference with 40 points.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Florida

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Xcel Energy Center

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Florida

Favorite Spread Total Wild -1.5 6

Minnesota and Florida Stats

On average, the Wild post 3.6 goals in a game (second in league), and the Panthers concede 2.9 (17th).

The Panthers are second in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Wild are 17th in goals allowed (2.9).

Minnesota is third in the league in goal differential, at +22 (+0.8 per game).

Florida is eighth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +18.

The Panthers have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 80% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 17% of opportunities).

The Wild have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (11th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Panthers have scored 16 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's top contributors (33 total points), having amassed 11 goals and 22 assists.

Ryan Hartman is another of Minnesota's most productive contributors through 29 games, with 13 goals and 11 assists.

Mats Zuccarello has scored eight goals and added 14 assists through 23 games for Minnesota.

Cam Talbot has allowed 59 goals (2.7 per game) and recorded 666 saves (30.3 per game).

Kaapo Kahkonen has conceded 19 goals (2.7 per game) and recorded 180 saves (25.7 per game) with a .905 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: None

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau has scored 10 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 23 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Florida offense with 33 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 2.6 shots per game, shooting 13.3%.

Aaron Ekblad is a leading scorer for Florida with 24 total points this season. He has scored eight goals and added 16 assists in 28 games.

Sam Reinhart has posted nine goals on the season, chipping in 14 assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky has played 19 games this season, conceding 44 goals (2.3 per game) with 488 saves (25.7 per game) and a .917 save percentage (19th in the league).

Jonas Johansson has an .880 save percentage, making 176 saves (19.6 per game) and giving up 24 goals (2.7 per game).

Panthers Injuries: Aleksander Barkov: Out (Lower body), Carter Verhaeghe: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Radko Gudas: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Sam Bennett: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Maxim Mamin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Brandon Montour: Day To Day (Health Protocols)

