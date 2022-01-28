Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates during a stop in play against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (25-10-3) visit the New York Rangers (28-12-4) during Friday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Wild are fourth (with 53 points) in the Western Conference and the Rangers are fifth (60 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Minnesota

  • Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NHL Network
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. New York

Wild vs Rangers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wild

-1.5

6

Minnesota and New York Stats

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin's 48 points are important for New York. He has put up 12 goals and 36 assists in 39 games.
  • Adam Fox has collected 47 points this season, with seven goals and 40 assists.
  • Mika Zibanejad is a key player on offense for New York with 16 goals and 27 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has allowed 52 goals (2.1 goals against average) and amassed 771 saves with a .937 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Adam Fox: Out (Upper Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Minnesota Impact Players

  • One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has scored 49 points in 37 games (17 goals and 32 assists).
  • Mats Zuccarello has 12 goals and 26 assists to total 38 points (1.2 per game).
  • Ryan Hartman's 32 points this season have come via 18 goals and 14 assists.
  • In 25 games, Cam Talbot has conceded 72 goals (2.96 goals against average) and has racked up 724 saves.

Wild Injuries: Nico Sturm: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Nick Bjugstad: Out (Upper body), Jon Merrill: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Minnesota Wild at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

