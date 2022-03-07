Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck in the third period against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Minnesota Wild (32-18-3) hosting the New York Rangers (35-15-5) at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild rank sixth in the Western Conference with 67 points and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 75 points.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. New York

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Xcel Energy Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total - - -

Minnesota and New York Stats

The Wild score 3.7 goals per game (third in league), and the Rangers are conceding 2.5 (third).

The Rangers are 18th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Wild are 21st in goals conceded (3.2).

Minnesota is +28 overall in goal differential this season, ninth in the NHL.

New York is +25 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the league.

The Rangers have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.3% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 19.8% of opportunities).

The Rangers have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 77% of penalties).

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov is Minnesota's top contributor with 68 points. He has 26 goals and 42 assists this season.

Mats Zuccarello has racked up 54 points (1.2 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 37 assists.

Kevin Fiala has 48 total points for Minnesota, with 18 goals and 30 assists.

Cam Talbot has a 3.0 goals against average, and 948 saves. His .907 save percentage ranks 27th in the league.

Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: Out (Upper Body)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has scored 15 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 44 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the New York offense with 59 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 12.1%.

Mika Zibanejad is one of the top contributors for New York with 56 total points (1.0 per game), with 21 goals and 35 assists in 56 games.

New York's Adam Fox is among the leading scorers on the team with 54 total points (seven goals and 47 assists).

Alexandar Georgiev has 477 saves while giving up 55 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .897 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.