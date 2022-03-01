Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (31-16-3) take on the Philadelphia Flyers (16-26-10) as a part of Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Wild sit in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total - - -

Minnesota and Philadelphia Stats

The Wild are third in the league in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Flyers are 25th in goals conceded (3.4).

On average, the Flyers put up 2.5 goals in a game (29th in league), and the Wild allow 3.1 (20th).

Minnesota is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +32 (+0.6 per game).

Philadelphia has a -46 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.

The Wild have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 20% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.2% of penalties).

The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in league in power-play percentage), and the Wild have conceded 36 while short-handed (19th in penalty-kill percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson has scored 18 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 21 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Philadelphia offense with 39 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 3.0 shots per game, shooting 11.5%.

Claude Giroux is a key piece of the offense for Philadelphia with 38 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 21 assists in 49 games.

Travis Konecny has netted eight goals on the season, adding 23 assists.

Carter Hart has played 33 games this season, conceding 93 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 952 saves and a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Minnesota Impact Players

One of Minnesota's top contributing offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) and plays an average of 19:02 per game.

Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 53 points (17 goals, 36 assists) to the team.

Kevin Fiala's 44 points this season have come via 17 goals and 27 assists.

Cam Talbot has allowed 89 goals (2.95 goals against average) and recorded 900 saves.

Wild Injuries: Matt Dumba: Out (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Regional restrictions apply.