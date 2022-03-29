Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/29/2022

Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his power play goal against the Colorado Avalanche with teammates in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (40-20-4) host the Philadelphia Flyers (21-34-11) as a part of Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are third in the Western Conference and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Philadelphia

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Moneyline Total Wild -328 6.5

Minnesota and Philadelphia Stats

The Wild are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Flyers are 24th in goals conceded (3.5).

The Flyers are 30th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Wild are 19th in goals allowed (3.1).

Minnesota has a +34 goal differential on the season, eighth in the NHL.

Philadelphia is 28th in the league in goal differential, at -58 (-0.9 per game).

On the power play, the Wild have scored 39 goals (on 20.3% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 46 (killing off 75.5% of penalties, 24th in league).

The Flyers have scored 25 power-play goals (on 13.2% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Wild have conceded 49 (killing off 76.2% of penalties, 22nd in league).

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov has been vital to Minnesota this season, with 81 points in 63 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 19 goals and 48 assists to total 67 points (1.2 per game).

Kevin Fiala has 22 goals and 37 assists for Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 131 goals (2.9 goals against average) and recorded 1292 saves with a .908 save percentage (29th in the league).

Wild Injuries: None

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson has scored 23 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 27 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Philadelphia offense with 50 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 11.5%.

Travis Konecny has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 12 goals and 31 assists.

Joel Farabee has 32 points so far, including 15 goals and 17 assists.

Carter Hart has a .909 save percentage (25th in the league), with 1249 total saves, conceding 125 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head)

