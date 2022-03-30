Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday features the Minnesota Wild (40-20-4) hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-17-10) at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild rank third in the Western Conference with 84 points and the Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference with 90 points.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: Xcel Energy Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Wild vs Penguins Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Wild

-

Minnesota and Pittsburgh Stats

  • On average, the Wild post 3.6 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Penguins allow 2.6 (third).
  • The Penguins are ninth in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Wild are 19th defensively (3.1 against).
  • In terms of goal differential, Minnesota is +34 on the season (eighth in NHL).
  • Pittsburgh's goal differential is +49 on the season (fifth in the NHL).
  • The Penguins have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.3% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.3% of opportunities).
  • The Wild have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (22nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 46 power-play goals (13th in power-play percentage).

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov is Minnesota's top contributor with 81 points. He has 36 goals and 45 assists this season.
  • Mats Zuccarello has 67 points (1.2 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 48 assists.
  • Kevin Fiala has scored 22 goals and added 37 assists through 65 games for Minnesota.
  • In 47 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 131 goals (2.93 goals against average) and has racked up 1292 saves.

Wild Injuries: None

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby has collected 24 goals and 45 assists in 56 games for Pittsburgh, good for 69 points.
  • Jake Guentzel has totaled 65 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 31 goals and 34 assists.
  • Kris Letang is a crucial player on offense for Pittsburgh with seven goals and 49 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has played 53 games this season, conceding 118 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 1393 saves and a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
