Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

NHL action on Thursday features the Minnesota Wild (40-20-4) hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-17-10) at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild rank third in the Western Conference with 84 points and the Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference with 90 points.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Minnesota and Pittsburgh Stats
- On average, the Wild post 3.6 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Penguins allow 2.6 (third).
- The Penguins are ninth in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Wild are 19th defensively (3.1 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Minnesota is +34 on the season (eighth in NHL).
- Pittsburgh's goal differential is +49 on the season (fifth in the NHL).
- The Penguins have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.3% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.3% of opportunities).
- The Wild have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (22nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 46 power-play goals (13th in power-play percentage).
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov is Minnesota's top contributor with 81 points. He has 36 goals and 45 assists this season.
- Mats Zuccarello has 67 points (1.2 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 48 assists.
- Kevin Fiala has scored 22 goals and added 37 assists through 65 games for Minnesota.
- In 47 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 131 goals (2.93 goals against average) and has racked up 1292 saves.
Wild Injuries: None
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby has collected 24 goals and 45 assists in 56 games for Pittsburgh, good for 69 points.
- Jake Guentzel has totaled 65 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 31 goals and 34 assists.
- Kris Letang is a crucial player on offense for Pittsburgh with seven goals and 49 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has played 53 games this season, conceding 118 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 1393 saves and a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
