Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

NHL action on Thursday features the Minnesota Wild (40-20-4) hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-17-10) at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild rank third in the Western Conference with 84 points and the Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference with 90 points.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Thursday, March 31, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Minnesota and Pittsburgh Stats

On average, the Wild post 3.6 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Penguins allow 2.6 (third).

The Penguins are ninth in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Wild are 19th defensively (3.1 against).

In terms of goal differential, Minnesota is +34 on the season (eighth in NHL).

Pittsburgh's goal differential is +49 on the season (fifth in the NHL).

The Penguins have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.3% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.3% of opportunities).

The Wild have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (22nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 46 power-play goals (13th in power-play percentage).

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov is Minnesota's top contributor with 81 points. He has 36 goals and 45 assists this season.

Mats Zuccarello has 67 points (1.2 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 48 assists.

Kevin Fiala has scored 22 goals and added 37 assists through 65 games for Minnesota.

In 47 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 131 goals (2.93 goals against average) and has racked up 1292 saves.

Wild Injuries: None

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby has collected 24 goals and 45 assists in 56 games for Pittsburgh, good for 69 points.

Jake Guentzel has totaled 65 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 31 goals and 34 assists.

Kris Letang is a crucial player on offense for Pittsburgh with seven goals and 49 assists.

Tristan Jarry has played 53 games this season, conceding 118 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 1393 saves and a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

